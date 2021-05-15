Comedian Pamela Rae Schuller Headlines Activity-Packed Virtual Camp for Tourette Syndrome Families

Press Releases New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome Press Release

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. Somerville, NJ, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) has announced that comedian Pamela Rae Schuller will be performing and speaking to families affected by Tourette Syndrome at this year’s Camp FantasTIC. The virtual camp takes place on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then returns in the evening from 7 to 9 p.m., which is when Schuller will perform.Tourette Syndrome is an inherited, neurological disorder characterized by repeated involuntary movements and uncontrollable vocal sounds called tics. Among children diagnosed with the disorder, 86% also have been diagnosed with at least one additional mental health, behavioral, or developmental disorder.As a teen, Schuller had the worst diagnosed case of Tourette Syndrome in the country, a touch of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and a whole lot of pent-up anger. She spent years depressed, suicidal, and wishing her differences away. Over time, she started looking at her life differently and turned her obstacles and challenges into the very fuel that propels her.Now an internationally known disability and mental health advocate and professional stand-up comedian, Pamela’s stories of growing up in a body she had no control over are engaging, powerful, a little bit heart-wrenching, and unapologetically funny.In addition to Schuller’s evening performance and talk, families will enjoy various workshops and networking opportunities throughout the day including learning magic with professional magician Jason Michaels, three escape room choices, and art projects with the non-profit organization Arts Horizon.All families with a child or teen with Tourette Syndrome are invited to participate in Camp FantasTic. The cost is $30 per household, and includes all workshops, meetings and entertainment, as well as a “camp kit” box filled with everything they will need for the fun. Visit www.njcts.org/fantastic for a full agenda and to register. You can also RSVP for Schuller's talk and performance without signing up for camp.NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities. Contact Information NJCTS

Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



