Mavim Presents IMAGINE, the Global Transformation Event of 2021

Announcing IMAGINE, Mavim's annual global Business Transformation Event. Join Mavim on June 1-3 for three days of exciting sessions from industry leaders and experts.

This year, over a course of three days, attendees will hear from over 15 leading industry experts who specialize in topics such as business process management, process mining, ERP transformation, digital transformation, digital twin of an organization and many more.



Mavim CEO, Jean-Jacques Vossen, will act as this year’s interviewer, supported by leaders of companies such as Accenture, EY, IG&H and the Standish Group, who are users of Mavim’s platform and share in the company’s vision of helping organizations navigate major change by providing a collaborative, portal environment based upon user-friendly Microsoft technologies.



Featured guest speakers include:

- Phillip Hazen, Senior Director of Americas, Accenture

- Steven van Belleghem, Best Selling Author and International Keynote Speaker

- Wil van der Aalst, Professor and “Godfather of Process Mining”

- Marco Louwens, Partner of Technology Consulting, EY

- Silke Lehmann, Managing Director, Accenture

- Carel Hoytema, Global Process Director, Renewi

- Arno Visser, Global VP of Business Solutions, Cegeka

- And many more



Additionally, this year’s speakers will discuss how they incorporate Mavim’s technology and platform for process centered projects and major digital transformations using visibility, transparency and a commitment to the customer experience.



The full agenda can be read at www.mavim.com/imagine. The event will be held for the global audience, with live sessions occurring each day between 8:00 am EST/ 14:00 CET and 12:00pm EST/18:00 CET.



Register to attend this year’s IMAGINE for free at www.mavim.com/imagine



About Mavim:

