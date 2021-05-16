PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Raman Kuppuswamy

Press Release

Receive press releases from Raman Kuppuswamy: By Email RSS Feeds:

Raman Kuppuswamy, a Content Creator Who is a Regular Blogger, Announces His New Post on His Blog "Cordially Yours"


Raman Kuppuswamy, a content creator and avid blogger, announces that he has come out with a new post on his blog "Cordially Yours." He says that the post is entitled "Why do You Face Criticism? What Should You do about It?" In the post, Raman asks "Do you think others are right in criticizing you Churlishly?" He adds that there is one strong factor that induces people to criticize. Apart from throwing light on this factor, Raman Kuppuswamy suggests some ideas for handling criticisms.

Chennai, India, May 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppuswamy, an avid blogger, says he has written a new post entitled "Why do You Face Criticism? What Should You Do about It?" The blogger says that though there can be several reasons for criticisms, there is one factor that "triggers a criticizing attitude in people." Apart from naming the factor, Raman gives a few suggestions for handling criticisms, especially, the unjust ones. He advises people not "to get even" with those who criticize them. He reiterates his point by saying "You cannot satisfy everyone." So, he strongly advocates ignoring such unjust criticisms. He says "Do your best and ignore them." By adopting such an approach, "you will always be happy and have peace of mind."
Contact Information
Cordially Yours
Raman Kuppuswamy
+919840185460
Contact
http://rkuppuswamy.blogspot.in/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Raman Kuppuswamy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help