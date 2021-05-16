PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FDB Panel Fittings

Stainless Steel Locking Handles for Hygiene Areas from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store


DIRAK L and T hygiene handles with or without cylinder key locking mechanism, available from FDB Panel Fittings, are designed for use in hygiene areas in food, pharmaceutical and related areas.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DIRAK L and T hygiene handles with or without cylinder key locking mechanism, are now available ex-stock from hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings. They are designed for use in hygiene areas in food, pharmaceutical and related areas, where it is important to manage and minimise the accumulation of biological material – by design, by manufacturing quality and by pressure washdown. They are suited to stainless steel or plastic enclosures/cabinets for machine controls or power management.

These high-performance handles meet Hygiene requirements acc. to DIN EN ISO 14159 and DIN EN 1672-2 with housing and handle in mirror-polished AISI 316 L stainless steel featuring especially smooth designs for RH or LH application. Sealing is in FDA compliant blue silicone to IP 65/67 DIN EN 60529.

FDB can deliver these handles pre-assembled with cam upon request so that the whole assembly may be installed in a standard 20.1mm cut-out as a pass-through operation, with securing backnut and serrated screw for electrical earthing also in stainless steel.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/handles/hygiene

