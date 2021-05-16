Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Harryco LLC and Silverbridge Capital

Tampa, FL, May 16, 2021 --(



Harryco is a mental health organization that provides a variety of personal, group counseling, and mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and their families. Harryco was founded in 2009 by Dr. Harold Watkins as a small mental health organization offering intensive in-home counseling services to children and adolescents. The company has since grown operations to four cities and counties in Virginia and now provides a full range of community support services to a wide set of patients.



Silverbridge is a New Jersey-based private equity firm with investments in mental health and other patient-centered healthcare organizations.



Harryco’s partnership with Silverbridge represents a key next step in the company’s mission to provide best-in-class mental health services to an expanding base of patients. Community leader and Harryco founder, Dr. Harold Watkins, will stay on with the company to continue guiding Harryco during this next phase of growth.



On the acquisition, Dr. Watkins stated, “The Benchmark International team was fantastic throughout this entire process. They did an amazing job as an advocate for me and my company. I would absolutely recommend Benchmark International to anyone in healthcare services considering a sale process.”



Benchmark International Transaction Director William Sullivan commented: “Dr. Watkins is an impressive individual who has built a great organization that serves its communities well. Our team was dedicated to getting a great outcome for him individually and one that would enable his business to partner for continued growth. It was a pleasure working with Dr. Watkins and his team, and we wish him every success moving forward.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Tampa, FL, May 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of Richmond, Virginia-based Harryco LLC by Silverbridge Capital.Harryco is a mental health organization that provides a variety of personal, group counseling, and mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and their families. Harryco was founded in 2009 by Dr. Harold Watkins as a small mental health organization offering intensive in-home counseling services to children and adolescents. The company has since grown operations to four cities and counties in Virginia and now provides a full range of community support services to a wide set of patients.Silverbridge is a New Jersey-based private equity firm with investments in mental health and other patient-centered healthcare organizations.Harryco’s partnership with Silverbridge represents a key next step in the company’s mission to provide best-in-class mental health services to an expanding base of patients. Community leader and Harryco founder, Dr. Harold Watkins, will stay on with the company to continue guiding Harryco during this next phase of growth.On the acquisition, Dr. Watkins stated, “The Benchmark International team was fantastic throughout this entire process. They did an amazing job as an advocate for me and my company. I would absolutely recommend Benchmark International to anyone in healthcare services considering a sale process.”Benchmark International Transaction Director William Sullivan commented: “Dr. Watkins is an impressive individual who has built a great organization that serves its communities well. Our team was dedicated to getting a great outcome for him individually and one that would enable his business to partner for continued growth. It was a pleasure working with Dr. Watkins and his team, and we wish him every success moving forward.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark InternationalBenchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.comBlog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International