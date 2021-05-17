TheSports New Partnership Agreement with Aiscore

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TheSports Press Release

With commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability TheSports is partners to a lot of businesses including Aiscore occupying a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries.

Shanghai, China, May 17, 2021 --(



Being a leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world, TheSport provides cutting-edge solutions and services to Aiscore with the signing of their partnership in 2019. TheSports has continued to supply Aiscore with cutting edge sports data and intelligence including off and on the pitch analysis from live sports data feeds, live scores, match line up and more with an innovative approach to sports products and tournament giving extensive coverage of major sports competitions around the world.



With coverage of approximately 380,000 matches each year, TheSports provides live coverage of 1800+ football leagues/competitions, 1300+ basketball leagues/competitions that spans across all data requirements. TheSports has established an excellent partnership with Aiscore for the last two years and has provided them, with innovative data products, working to deliver fast, accurate sports data that will innovate and improve experiences for sports fans across their platform.



Undoubtedly one of the most important partnerships for TheSports, with confidence that the strong partnership will deliver ground breaking products and solutions to Aiscore, as a global provider in sports data feeds TheSports are ideally positioned to support Aiscore in providing innovative products to enhance the way fans experience the game and help maintain the continued integrity of Aiscore live scores feeds.



Aiscore uses TheSports comprehensive sports data feeds across all the most popular sports globally, from nations like England, Spain, Italy, France and so on with extensive coverage of leagues like the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Seria A and more, also covering most sports tournaments held around the world. TheSports commitment to providing data feeds on the most popular sports games available shows that putting customer satisfaction first is a priority to them.



Bonaventure Oke

+852 66419895



www.thseports.com

bonaventureoke68@gmail.com



