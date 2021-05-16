Press Releases Tobacco Road Sports Radio, LLC Press Release

Tobacco Road Sports Radio, LLC and Southern Broadcast Media Announce Partnership

Kernersville, NC, May 16, 2021 --(



Tobacco Road Sports Radio, LLC launched in Sept 2020 in the Triad of North Carolina (Greensboro/Winston Salem/High Point).



Tobacco Road will produce “High School Football Game of the Week,” to be broadcasted across Southern Broadcast Media’s terrestrial stations in the Triad on Friday nights in the fall. Those stations include WTOB in Winston-Salem (980AM & 96.3FM), WWBG in Greensboro (1470AM) and WCOG in Greensboro (1320AM).



“Local sports is an important part of Southern’s focus as a locally owned and operated broadcast group,” commented Bob Scarbourgh, Manager of Southern Broadcast Media, LLC.



WTOB is located in Downtown Winston-Salem.



Games will be available via radio from Southern’s network of channels across the Triad. Online, the games will be streamed via TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com.



“We are super excited to take our High School Football coverage to another level with our partnership with Southern Broadcast Media. We cant wait to spotlight the best of the best in the Triad in the Fall,” said Desmond Johnson, owner of Tobacco Road Sports Radio, LLC.



Tobacco Road Sports Radio was founded in September of 2020 by Johnson. The online platform was designed to cater to the sports fan in the Triad region of North Carolina. Tobacco Road is home to sports talk shows produced in state such as “Franchise Players” and “The Score with Brett Wiseman.” Tobacco Road also runs live sporting events such as High School sports, Winston-Salem Wolves basketball and more. It can currently be streamed at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com.



Desmond Johnson

336-564-8355



tobaccoroadsportsradio.com



