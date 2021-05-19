Press Releases Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Fonte Martino, a Boutique Bed and Breakfast in Tuscany, Recognized as One of the Top 10% Accommodations Worldwide

Montepulciano, Italy, May 19, 2021 --(



Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, which opened summer of 2019, provides a tranquil and relaxing escape for guests. Owners and hosts Toby J. Miletta and David Di Lullo have spent many years completely renovating the estate, including building two new suites. Located just 5-minutes from picturesque Montepulciano, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides privacy and luxury in a countryside setting for a limited number of guests.



“We are truly honored for the 2nd year in a row to be recognized by TripAdvisor as being included in the top 10% of accommodations world-wide,” said Toby J. Miletta. “During this challenging time when travel was restricted, we owe a sincere thank you to our wonderful guests and for their humbling reviews. We are encouraged that travel to Italy has officially reopened and look forward to welcoming guests from around the world.”



“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”



About Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate

Founded in 2017 and after a multi-year renovation, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate opened in 2019 to welcome guests from around the world. A boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides an elegant and modern oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. For more information, please visit https://www.FonteMartino.com. Montepulciano, Italy, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner naming it one of the top 10% accommodations worldwide. This marks the second year in a row that Fonte Martino has been recognized and received this award. TripAdvisor celebrates businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to travelers around the globe. As challenging as the past year has been, Fonte Martino stood out by continuously delighting travelers from all over the world, welcoming them to Montepulciano, Tuscany.Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, which opened summer of 2019, provides a tranquil and relaxing escape for guests. Owners and hosts Toby J. Miletta and David Di Lullo have spent many years completely renovating the estate, including building two new suites. Located just 5-minutes from picturesque Montepulciano, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides privacy and luxury in a countryside setting for a limited number of guests.“We are truly honored for the 2nd year in a row to be recognized by TripAdvisor as being included in the top 10% of accommodations world-wide,” said Toby J. Miletta. “During this challenging time when travel was restricted, we owe a sincere thank you to our wonderful guests and for their humbling reviews. We are encouraged that travel to Italy has officially reopened and look forward to welcoming guests from around the world.”“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”About Fonte Martino Guest House & EstateFounded in 2017 and after a multi-year renovation, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate opened in 2019 to welcome guests from around the world. A boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides an elegant and modern oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. For more information, please visit https://www.FonteMartino.com. Contact Information Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate

Toby J. Miletta

+39 3291567491



https://www.fontemartino.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate