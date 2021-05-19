Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Receive press releases from RAMPF: By Email RSS Feeds: The New RAMPF MC Multipurpose Cell

Innovative cell concept combines dispensing, joining, and testing technology in a compact unit.

Wixom, MI, May 19, 2021 --(



The RAMPF MC multipurpose cell concept is designed as follows:



- Depending on the configuration and dimensions, the selection of manual elements includes lifting doors, light grids, and sliding tables.

- Fully automated elements involve a conveyor system or robot.

- Additional upstream surface treatment in the form of plasma activation, deionization, or laser cleaning optimizes component preparation for the dispensing process.

- Small robots pick up components, handle them on rotary indexing or sliding tables, and assemble them with other components if necessary.

- High-tech camera systems monitor the testing and quality control of finished components.

- For the dispensing system, material feeding and handling is carried out via pumps; for container sizes, barrels, hobbocks, and cartridges are available.

- The modular structure and the option of connecting several cells one behind the other extend the multipurpose cell to an extensive production line.



The MC multipurpose cell makes light work of processing single- or multi-component materials from liquid form to paste-like consistency, including highly abrasive gap fillers that are primarily used in electronics components.



Beckhoff or Siemens systems take care of control tasks, with intuitive operation via RAMPF’s own HMI, which is integrated into large-size touchscreen on the swivel arm.



“Our MC multipurpose cell offers each and every customer a tailored, space-saving concept for all dispensing, joining, and assembly tasks. It is a further addition to our wide-ranging portfolio of automation solutions and dispensing technology.” -Alexander Huttenlocher, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Production Systems Wixom, MI, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In a world first from RAMPF Production Systems, the MC multipurpose cell combines dispensing, joining, and testing technology in a single compact cell. Customers have a choice of several cell sizes with different widths and depths for the fully or semi-automated integration of specific sealing, casting, and bonding technology.The RAMPF MC multipurpose cell concept is designed as follows:- Depending on the configuration and dimensions, the selection of manual elements includes lifting doors, light grids, and sliding tables.- Fully automated elements involve a conveyor system or robot.- Additional upstream surface treatment in the form of plasma activation, deionization, or laser cleaning optimizes component preparation for the dispensing process.- Small robots pick up components, handle them on rotary indexing or sliding tables, and assemble them with other components if necessary.- High-tech camera systems monitor the testing and quality control of finished components.- For the dispensing system, material feeding and handling is carried out via pumps; for container sizes, barrels, hobbocks, and cartridges are available.- The modular structure and the option of connecting several cells one behind the other extend the multipurpose cell to an extensive production line.The MC multipurpose cell makes light work of processing single- or multi-component materials from liquid form to paste-like consistency, including highly abrasive gap fillers that are primarily used in electronics components.Beckhoff or Siemens systems take care of control tasks, with intuitive operation via RAMPF’s own HMI, which is integrated into large-size touchscreen on the swivel arm.“Our MC multipurpose cell offers each and every customer a tailored, space-saving concept for all dispensing, joining, and assembly tasks. It is a further addition to our wide-ranging portfolio of automation solutions and dispensing technology.” -Alexander Huttenlocher, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Production Systems Contact Information RAMPF Group

Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RAMPF