Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GoWithFlow Press Release

Receive press releases from GoWithFlow: By Email RSS Feeds: Fleet Managers Under New Pressures as Organizations Transition to Sustainable Mobility

Fleet electrification is coming; Planning and charging infrastructure critical to successful transformation; 5 key trends to help corporate transportation pros prepare.

Matosinhos, Portugal, May 19, 2021 --(



“Fleet managers who haven’t begun to consider their transition to electric and hybrid vehicles are already behind,” said Jane Hoffer, CEO of GoWithFlow. “And they need a technology infrastructure that will accommodate not only vehicles, but the charging infrastructure that can expand and flex to include private, public and employees’ home-charging systems.”



Fleet managers face many challenges to stay current with the rapidly changing mobility landscape.



Sustainable mobility is here to stay.



While many cities have implemented low-emission controls, even more (Lisbon is a fine example) are marching toward zero emissions. And the pressure is coming from industry, too — automakers like Volvo and General Motors have vowed to stop making fossil fueled-vehicles within the next 10 years.



The charging infrastructure is fundamental to EV fleet management.



The charging infrastructure to keep electric vehicles on the road is as important as deciding which vehicles to get. Fleet managers must prepare for future charging needs in addition to the immediate requirements.



In-vehicle data rewards better decision-making.



Access to data within fleet vehicles must be available in real time, giving managers the power to see where improvements can be made or action taken to meet a customer’s changing needs.



Insights into fleet costs and emissions synch with organizational objectives.



A fleet-management system based on transparent data analysis will provide visibility into real-time costs and environment impacts, as well as the flexibility to conduct “what if” scenario modelling to identify improvements.



Lay the groundwork for future mobility opportunities.



Fleet management is changing every day, with new fuel and battery technologies creating opportunities for alternative fuels and vehicle use. As legislative changes occur, especially in urban centers, fleet managers must also prepare for new modes of transportation, such as micromobility options like ebikes, quadricycles, electric scooters and even electric skateboards.



“By arming themselves with knowledge about industry best practices and trends, fleet managers can make better, more informed decisions about how to meet sustainability goals wherever their business takes them, while controlling costs and reducing their carbon footprint,” Hoffer said.



GoWithFlow provides solutions that support organizations as they transition fleets to electric. Flow’s SMM is a data-driven platform which uniquely manages the energy infrastructure needed for the user and the manager of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids in conjunction with the smart mobility planning required to determine what vehicles to replace and when. This all-in-one comprehensive approach gives fleet managers the insights to track and report carbon emissions and total cost of fleet ownership, and a way to manage all vehicles and fuel and energy consumption in one platform.



About GoWithFlow



GoWithFlow and its Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) platform help enterprises manage the transition of their fleet to low- or no-emission vehicles while reducing overall fleet and energy costs. Flow’s SMM provides an integrated view of vehicle and energy data, enabling fleet and facilities managers to plan and operate a heterogeneous network of combustion and electric vehicles along with managing fuel and electricity consumption. Named Portugal’s top cleantech startup in 2020, Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, come gowithflow.io. Matosinhos, Portugal, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As more cities worldwide mandate lower or zero emissions in urban centers, sustainable mobility innovator GoWithFlow has defined five key takeaways for organizational fleet managers as they determine how best to transition their fleets away from fossil fuels and toward carbon-friendly vehicles.“Fleet managers who haven’t begun to consider their transition to electric and hybrid vehicles are already behind,” said Jane Hoffer, CEO of GoWithFlow. “And they need a technology infrastructure that will accommodate not only vehicles, but the charging infrastructure that can expand and flex to include private, public and employees’ home-charging systems.”Fleet managers face many challenges to stay current with the rapidly changing mobility landscape.Sustainable mobility is here to stay.While many cities have implemented low-emission controls, even more (Lisbon is a fine example) are marching toward zero emissions. And the pressure is coming from industry, too — automakers like Volvo and General Motors have vowed to stop making fossil fueled-vehicles within the next 10 years.The charging infrastructure is fundamental to EV fleet management.The charging infrastructure to keep electric vehicles on the road is as important as deciding which vehicles to get. Fleet managers must prepare for future charging needs in addition to the immediate requirements.In-vehicle data rewards better decision-making.Access to data within fleet vehicles must be available in real time, giving managers the power to see where improvements can be made or action taken to meet a customer’s changing needs.Insights into fleet costs and emissions synch with organizational objectives.A fleet-management system based on transparent data analysis will provide visibility into real-time costs and environment impacts, as well as the flexibility to conduct “what if” scenario modelling to identify improvements.Lay the groundwork for future mobility opportunities.Fleet management is changing every day, with new fuel and battery technologies creating opportunities for alternative fuels and vehicle use. As legislative changes occur, especially in urban centers, fleet managers must also prepare for new modes of transportation, such as micromobility options like ebikes, quadricycles, electric scooters and even electric skateboards.“By arming themselves with knowledge about industry best practices and trends, fleet managers can make better, more informed decisions about how to meet sustainability goals wherever their business takes them, while controlling costs and reducing their carbon footprint,” Hoffer said.GoWithFlow provides solutions that support organizations as they transition fleets to electric. Flow’s SMM is a data-driven platform which uniquely manages the energy infrastructure needed for the user and the manager of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids in conjunction with the smart mobility planning required to determine what vehicles to replace and when. This all-in-one comprehensive approach gives fleet managers the insights to track and report carbon emissions and total cost of fleet ownership, and a way to manage all vehicles and fuel and energy consumption in one platform.About GoWithFlowGoWithFlow and its Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) platform help enterprises manage the transition of their fleet to low- or no-emission vehicles while reducing overall fleet and energy costs. Flow’s SMM provides an integrated view of vehicle and energy data, enabling fleet and facilities managers to plan and operate a heterogeneous network of combustion and electric vehicles along with managing fuel and electricity consumption. Named Portugal’s top cleantech startup in 2020, Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, come gowithflow.io. Contact Information GoWithFlow

Laura Grimmer

+351 925 880 657



gowithflow.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GoWithFlow Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend