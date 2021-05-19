Excelerant, LLC Congratulates Phyllis Arceneaux, NCC, Breakthrough Coaching Enhanced Practitioner

Press Releases Excelerant, LLC Press Release

Lafayette, LA, May 19, 2021 --(



One focus of Breakthrough Coaching is the concentration on sustainable change that remains long after the coaching engagement ends. Mrs. Arceneaux’s completion of this program supports Excelerant’s approach to leadership coaching for solving problems with practical, executable solutions that deliver high-impact, sustainable results.



“With this advanced, cutting-edge training, Phyllis continues her journey as a life-long learner, building upon her extensive experience as a coach,” comments Jill Meaux, a partner at Excelerant, LLC.



Mrs. Arceneaux has years of experience as an entrepreneur of many successful businesses; this deep familiarity working in many industries gives her a uniquely diverse background which is a powerful complement to her coaching and consulting.



As a certified coach for over 30 years, she is an exceptional facilitator with a history of professional coaching credentials:

- Certified Ontological Coach from Newfield Coaching since 1992

- Certified DiSC Assessment Interpreter & Trainer 1996

- Certified Assessment Interpreter from HR Chally Group 2006

- Professional Member of International Coach Federation since 2004

- CEO Certified Coach – Coaching Excellence in Organizations from The Institute of Generative Leadership since 2008

- Practitioner certified in 90% Nonverbal 5Ring Coaching Program from Stuart Heller 2010

- Certified Consultant in EQ-i 2.0® and EQ-i 360® Assessments from MHS 2014

- C-IQ – Officially Certified in Conversational Intelligence® 2019

- Completed Breakthrough Coaching Enhanced Practitioner 2021

- Enrolled in Certification for Breakthrough Coaching 2021

- Phyllis is currently working toward achieving her Master Certified Coach (MCC) credential.



“We are confident that this new practice of Breakthrough Coaching will greatly benefit our clients by challenging them in creative and profound ways to make a bigger impact in their organizations,” continues Meaux.



To read more about Phyllis Arceneaux, please visit exexp.com/phyllis-arceneaux-ncc/. For more information on leadership coaching or organizational development, please visit exexp.com.



Amy Arnold

337-344-4573



https://exexp.com



