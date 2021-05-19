Latest Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Data Shared by AALTCI

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

A prior report shared by AALTCI noted that as many as 50 percent of those with policies will actually utilize the coverage. To see long-term care insurance statistics visit the Association's website or go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2021.



Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The average time from when an individual purchases long-term care insurance until they start a claim is just over 14 years according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI)."Long-term care insurance pricing presumes you pay a smaller amount for a period of time and then are eligible for a benefit that can far exceed what you've paid in," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization.Slome was sharing data from a recently released study examining just over 5,000 long-term care insurance claimants through December 2020. The data was shared as part of the organization's ongoing communication with leading long-term care insurance marketing specialists."One can assume that policies purchased a decade or longer ago cost an average of $1,500 to $1,800 a year," Slome projects. "The mean claim paid to the 5,000 claimants studied is $137,000 and the largest claim was over $1.7 million. For these individuals, their insurance benefit definitely exceeded what they would have paid in premiums."Slome shared with the group of long-term care insurance sales professionals that insurance should never be confused with investment products. "I think of long-term care insurance as the 'reverse lottery.' With the lottery many people pay money for a chance to win but very few actually ever do. With long-term care insurance, many people pay money and a surprisingly high number get something back in the way of benefits."A prior report shared by AALTCI noted that as many as 50 percent of those with policies will actually utilize the coverage. To see long-term care insurance statistics visit the Association's website or go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2021.

