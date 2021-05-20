Press Releases Dream Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from Dream Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: Alexandria Cherry, Vice President, Emerging Markets Group Lead for Rare Disease at Pfizer, Joins Dream Foundation

Cherry to join the National Board of Directors of the national dream-granting organization.

Santa Barbara, CA, May 20, 2021 --(



“I chose to become involved with Dream Foundation because I believe one of the greatest gifts we can give is our time, and to be of service to others which aligns with the mission of Dream Foundation,” says Alex.



Alex is currently the Vice President, Emerging Markets Group Lead (EMGL), for Rare Disease at Pfizer, Inc where she develops and implements the commercial strategy for the Rare Disease portfolio across the Emerging Markets and China. She was most recently the Vice President of Pfizer Oncology’s Hematology Franchise, responsible for growing the portfolio of transformative medicines for people affected by blood cancers. Prior to her joining Pfizer in 2017, Alex worked in a range of roles including marketing, sales, and finance for Eisai Inc., Cephalon and Johnson & Johnson.



“We are humbled to welcome Alex to our Board,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. “Her dedication to those with cancer and rare diseases, makes her particularly qualified and knowledgeable about our Dream recipients, their diseases, and their desire to Dream again.”



“Having worked in the cancer field over the last 20+ years, with the goal of bringing life-saving treatments to those in need, I have learned that isn’t always feasible,” says Alex. “My work with Dream Foundation is a call to serve those individuals that unfortunately couldn’t be saved by fulfilling a Dream during the time they have left.”



In addition to her inspiring work, Alex is an active member for the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA.) In 2017, she received the HBA Rising STAR award for her leadership, innovation, and passion for helping to improve the lives of people living with cancer.



About Dream Foundation:



Dani Cordaro

(805) 539-2222



https://www.dreamfoundation.org



