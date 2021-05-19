Mary’s Center Appoints Two New Board Members

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Washington, DC, May 19, 2021 --



“Viki Betancourt and Scott Pearson have the experience, energy and commitment that Mary’s Center needs to build on our accomplishments of the last three decades,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO. “Along with the rest of our board, their guidance will be instrumental as we navigate the post-pandemic landscape to ensure all families have equitable access to good health, stability, and economic independence.”



Viki Betancourt served as manager of the World Bank's Community Outreach Program for over 10 years, where she was responsible for corporate philanthropy. In addition, Viki served as manager of the World Bank Community Connections Fund, a non-profit organization designed to implement a workplace giving program and manage disaster relief efforts. Viki is a 2004 graduate of Leadership Greater Washington and served on its board for five years. Viki also graduated from Leadership Senior Montgomery in April 2015 and is a graduate of Stanford's Executive Program for Philanthropy Leaders.



“I strongly believe in Mary’s Center’s Social Change Model to improve the health of people and communities,” said Viki. “One piece doesn’t work without the others around it, and I’m enthralled by how every Mary’s Center employee lives and breathes by the model.”



Scott Pearson was the executive director of the DC Public Charter School Board (DC PCSB) until August 2020, responsible for the oversight of 120 schools serving over 40,000 students. Previously, Scott served in the Obama Administration as deputy in the Office of Innovation and Improvement for the U.S. Department of Education. Prior to that, he co-founded a network of college-preparatory public charter high schools in the San Francisco Bay Area, and he also previously worked at AOL and Bain and Company. Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Wesleyan University, a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.



“Mary's Center is ahead of the game in terms of addressing disparities in health care,” said Scott. “Working in public education, I saw how interconnected education, housing, health care, and employment were. I saw with my own eyes Mary’s Center’s extraordinary quality and impact in meeting those needs for families in our region.”



The Board of Directors is composed of 15 members, 51% of whom are Mary’s Center participants.



About Mary’s Center



