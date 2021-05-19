VIRANI Selects RESAAS to Enhance Its International Marketing and Referral Business

Press Releases RESAAS Press Release

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has partnered with Virani Real Estate Advisors (“VIRANI”), a recognized market leader and international brokerage headquartered in Canada.

New York, NY, May 19, 2021 --(



“RESAAS’ referral capabilities allow progressive real estate companies to proactively capitalize on market trends,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “Our unique and valuable data shows increased migration of buyers into the Pacific Northwest, specifically Seattle and Vancouver, where VIRANI is deeply involved in the luxury real estate market. We are proud to welcome VIRANI to the RESAAS platform and look forward to enabling its agents, which are highly regarded due to their commitment to offering the most personalized service in the industry.”



VIRANI’s international expertise spans across the globe with a passionate team of dedicated professionals in Vancouver, Seattle, London and Moscow. VIRANI is uniquely positioned to understand the culture, desires and needs of international buyers, and its extensive databank of global buyers gives sellers in Vancouver a distinct advantage. Exclusive listings that do not appear on the market are a speciality of VIRANI, reflecting the needs of its most discerning clients.



“Our time-honored traditions, concierge program of individualized services, unwavering passion and commitment to excellence has helped VIRANI exceed client expectations for over 15 years,” said Karim Virani, Founder of VIRANI. “Partnering with RESAAS will enhance our industry-leading technology and is part of our extensive digital marketing strategy to harness real-time communication and unique data to expand our global presence and reach new clients.”



Contact Information RESAAS

Don Mosher

604-617-5448

https://corporate.resaas.com

Don Mosher

604-617-5448



https://corporate.resaas.com



