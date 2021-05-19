AllergyEHR Named #1 Allergy Software, Meditab Wins 11 Black Book 2021 Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Meditab Software Inc. Press Release

An industry-leader for more than 20 years, Meditab continues its long history of excellence. With a total of 11 Black Book 2021 Awards, the company has received the title of Best Allergy Software for its AllergyEHR platform.

Sacramento, CA, May 19, 2021 --



Meditab’s Intelligent Medical Software (IMS) system won 11 awards total this year, including a Black Book Award for Small Practice (2-5 Providers) EHR for All Specialties. As a leader in specialty-specific EHR software, Meditab received awards for:



- Allergy and Immunotherapy

- Cardiology

- Dermatology

- Endocrinology

- Nephrology

- Orthopedic

- Pediatrics

- Plastic Surgery

- Urology



Meditab Director of Sales Ronak Kotecha thanked Black Book Market Research, saying, “Year after year, we’re so grateful for the recognition from Black Book and everyone involved. We’re incredibly proud of AllergyEHR, and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Meditab team.”



One of the industry’s most trusted independent polling bodies, Black Book Market Research utilizes a multi-step process, collecting data on 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank EHR vendors by different categories. A Black Book executive and at least two external, independent auditors then verify the gathered data’s completeness and accuracy.



Built on the foundational core of Meditab’s IMS system, AllergyEHR continues a long history of industry-leading support for allergy and immunology practices.



Specialty-specific features like the integrated spirometry integration and shot lab with barcode security and reaction tracking help practices manage shots better to ensure patient safety and compliance. Meanwhile, to streamline workflows and improve productivity, the system also boasts automatic skin test results tracking and documentation, vial management and transfer, automated allergy and serum billing, and more. With allergy practices nationwide running on AllergyEHR, it is one of the most recognized allergy-specific systems on the market today.



Allergy and Immunology, however, is just one of the more than 40 specialties Meditab supports. With complete customization options, Meditab allows practices to tailor IMS to fit their specialty needs.



These 11 Black Book awards come as Meditab officially launches the Electronic Medical Office (EMO), a suite of next generation IMS-integrated office management tools. Improving office efficiency through automation and integration in a single EHR platform, EMO features cutting-edge solutions like call integration and staff management automation.



Sean Timm

1-707-477-2479



meditab.com



