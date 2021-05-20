Programme Now Live for EuroSTAR 2021 – Europe’s Largest Testing Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EuroSTAR Conferences Press Release

EuroSTAR 2021 takes place 28-30 September and tickets for testing teams start at €385 per personal including access to all 3 days and post conference on-demand. Book before 30th June and get access to 6 headliner talks straight away. See the full details on www.eurostarsoftwaretesting.com. London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The flagship EuroSTAR software testing conference provides a welcoming space for software testers to collaborate and thrive! This year is the 29th edition of the EuroSTAR Conference. 29 years of the testing community coming together to share knowledge, support each other and grow.“We have always been surrounded by incredible community spirit, shaped and nurtured by every single tester and quality professional that has been part of this wonderful journey since the very first EuroSTAR in 1993,” says Lorraine Banks of EuroSTAR Conferences.Each year, members of the test community help to create the EuroSTAR programme of talks, whether it’s submitting a session, helping to review submissions or making the tough decisions as part of the annual programme committee. 2021 Programme Chair, Fran O’Hara (Ireland) and his committee, Janet Gregory (Canada), Derk-Jan de Grood (Netherlands), Sowmya Ramesh (U.K.) and Szilárd Széll (Finland) are delighted to present their official programme for this year’s EuroSTAR Conference, taking place 28-30 Sept.3 Days – 50+ Countries – 1000+ TestersKeynotes for Aha! MomentsEuroSTAR Testing Excellence Award winner Maaret Pyhäjärvi talks about automation, Michiel Boreel discusses digital happiness in the age of customer obsession, while Rob Lambert will take attendees through 10 communication principles to support rapid change. Hear Aprajita Mathur on testing software for DNA Analysis, and Janet Gregory on engagement being a state of mind...Tutorials for Actionable TacticsThe programme features 14 half-day training tutorials on day one. Get ready for a blast of knowledge from 14 tutorials, covering everything from QA to BDD to cloud testing, and everything in between. The EuroSTAR tutorial trainers are ready to teach you how to improve your testing, and ensure you leave with a toolkit armed with new skills, tactics, tips, and tricks.Track Talks to make you thinkChoose from 30 sessions on a wide range of testing topics. Gitte Ottosen shows why quality is about value, Peter Collewijn & Hannie van Kooten talk testing AI systems, Andrew Brown delves into the next challenge in software quality, Mili Oruevic discusses the end of the world (it's not what you think), and so much more.Connections & ConversationsEuroSTAR is a global gathering rooted in community. In addition to the official programme there will be community sessions on diversity, career advancement, wellness and much, much more! Get your testing challenges solved at the Test Clinic, take part in Lean Coffee, stretch out with yoga, and enjoy non-stop networking opportunities with testers from all over the world.EuroSTAR 2021 takes place 28-30 September and tickets for testing teams start at €385 per personal including access to all 3 days and post conference on-demand. Book before 30th June and get access to 6 headliner talks straight away. See the full details on www.eurostarsoftwaretesting.com. Contact Information EuroSTAR Conferences

Suzanne Meade

+353 91 414 372



https://conference.eurostarsoftwaretesting.com/



