Drug Enforcement Administration Dallas Office Employees Volunteer with Keep Irving Beautiful Group Conducts Cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park

After the cleanup and volunteers placed the bags at a central location to weigh and record their results. During their combined 27.5 hours of service, they collected a total of 62 pounds of litter and 21 pounds of recyclables.



“We had a great day at the park,” said KIB board member Jim Scrivner. “We are happy to welcome groups that have a shared interest and common goal of keeping litter from reaching this important waterway. This event with the DEA was a long time in the making, as the group originally scheduled a cleanup in 2019 that was canceled due to flooding, then the COVID-19 pandemic. The enthusiasm and great volunteer spirit that the Dallas DEA employees showed made it worth the wait, and we hope to partner with them again.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit cityofirving.org, or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



