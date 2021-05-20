Ad Giants Launches a New App Targeting Small Businesses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ad Giants Press Release

Ad Giants of Dallas, Texas recently launched a new online, full-service agency to help small businesses reap the benefits typically reserved for the larger spenders.

Dallas, TX, May 20, 2021 --



Ad Giants is a do-it-for-you business model, giving business owners the time to stay focused on business, while your consultant manages and drives your marketing success. "We knew within minutes of speaking with our expert at Ad Giants that this was something we'd never seen, or thought we could afford," says David Finto of Dallas, Texas, owner of Finto Bridal Cleaners. "Ad Giants actually took my business model from a local dry cleaner, and helped me transition into a new area I love, focusing on bridal gown cleaning and storage" said Finto.



The company has distinguished itself by giving a free marketing plan and two 30-minute consultations to anyone who registers, all at no cost. "We want to put skin in the game for our customers, and allow them to experience why Ad Giants is unlike so many other options," says David Farmer, Ad Giants CEO. Customers can connect using the app, or, online with their expert. And unlike other popular marketing resource sites that presents a wide variety of talent you can connect with, the Ad Giants model has this completely built-in to the app and system, streamlining the entire marketing process.



The reactions from businesses have been consistent, and the company is gaining traction through local Chambers of Commerce all over the US. "I knew in my gut what these smaller businesses were lacking, the challenge was creating a process and system so we could deliver the highest quality service, with proven experts and the best fulfillment partners we could find, while keeping pricing where everyone could afford it," explained Farmer. "Where else can a small business get a person with this level of experience, at this price, with a seamless process, all online and in an app to deliver real results?"



