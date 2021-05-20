Attorney Aaron Parnas Joins Florida Justice Center Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Oakland Park, FL, May 20, 2021 --(



Mr. Parnas is currently a civil litigation attorney with the law firm of Boyd Richards Parker Colonnelli in Miami. He has represented indigent criminal defendants and continues to do so through his pro bono volunteerism efforts. Mr. Parnas has interned with the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office and Broward County Public Defender’s Office, gaining important experience in both sides of the criminal court system.



“Aaron brings not only a vast and interactive network, but a passion for justice reform that will surely help further FLJC’s mission using his superb legal and communications experience,” said Jessenia Rosales, Chairperson of the FLJC Board of Directors.



Born and raised in South Florida, Mr. Parnas completed his undergraduate education at Florida Atlantic University before attending law school at The George Washington University at just 18 years old. While there, Mr. Parnas served as managing editor of their International Law Review and graduated with honors. After graduation, he returned home to South Florida where he is active in several charitable and political causes. Of special note, Mr. Parnas was recently elected Press Secretary for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.



“I am excited and honored to join the Florida Justice Center in its mission to promote criminal justice reform efforts across the state of Florida. It is imperative that we continue to further FLJC’s mission to ensure that everyone receives equal justice under the law,” said Aaron Parnas, continuing, “I am committed to this effort and am excited to get to work with a group of amazing professionals on the board.”



In addition to serving his role on the Board of Directors, Mr. Parnas will serve as Chairperson of the Florida Justice Center’s Young Lawyer’s Committee, bringing together a diverse group of legal professionals under the age of 35 with a commitment to building equity in the justice system for underserved communities.



“Aaron is an extremely intelligent, motivated, and conscientious individual who has the passion and drive to accomplish all that he sets his mind to. I look forward to seeing the amazing things he will do as part of FLJC,” said Executive Director, Jonathan Bleiweiss.



Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 758-7555



https://www.fljc.org



