Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Seven Key Takeaways from Joining Aseptic Processing Conference in September 2021

SMi Group reports: The Aseptic Processing Conference will be held on 20th and 21st September 2021 in London, UK. The conference will explore effective strategies and new regulations for compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing and discussed are seven key benefits to joining the conference.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Aseptic Processing Conference will be held on September 20 and 21 in London, UK. This event will bring together industry experts that will explore aseptic facility design and operation to implement agile contamination control strategies.The industry is also seeing crucial changes in regulation and guidance – fundamental documents and principles of implementation are in a pressing need to be dissected and discussed, and essential insights into applying Quality Risk Management practices to the manufacture of biopharmaceutical products are more relevant than ever.Interested parties can register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR2 and save £200, if booked by May 28.Industry experts will be giving insight into exploration of novel tools and technologies pushing innovation in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing. SMi Group highlight seven key takeaways from the conference:1. Opening Address: Discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing2. Keynote Session: FDA’s current expectations on sterile biotechnology drug product manufacturing3. Annex 1 Deep Dive: Contamination control strategies (CCS) applied to three different product types for Annex 1 compliance4. Keynote Session: Applying rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products5. Case study: Transforming an existing sterile operations facility and aseptic processes in line with the latest cGMP requirements (e.g., Annex 1)6. Spotlight Session: A modular and flexible filling platform for toxic and biologically hazardous products that may include a freeze-drying process step7. Case Study: Aseptic Competence at Fresenius Kabi - Case studies of Fresenius Kabi's global aseptic manufacturingThe conference is joined by senior microbiologists, cleanroom managers, sterility assurance specialists, senior QA’s and QC’s and those that are involved and interested in new regulations for compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing in aseptic processing.Join us to explore novel and developing technologies that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing.The event brochure with the agenda and expert speaker line-up is now available to download from the website: http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR2Sponsored by: Innerspace, Solo Containment and STERISFor tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s Aseptic Processing ConferenceLondon, UKConference: 20th – 21st September 2021Workshop day: 22nd September 2021LinkedIn & Twitter: #SMiAseptichttp://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR2About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

