Bison ProFab Inc. is Celebrating 25 Years in Business

Bison ProFab is proud to celebrate 25 years of manufacturing excellence.

Twenty five years is a big deal to Bison, and while no one would have predicted the current landscape of the manufacturing industry, as a family-owned company, Bison is thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary and history.



As with any family-owned company, Bison ProFab understands that with each generation, there are challenges to overcome and always a chance the business may not survive. However, Bison has been incredibly fortunate when it comes to acquiring raw talent within the Bison Team who share the vison and passion to be more than just manufactures but innovators as well.



