Garrett Hedlund, iPOP Alum to Star in Dracula Thriller

iPOP Alum Garrett Hedlund will star opposite Nathalie Emmanuel in a new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s "Dracula," titled "The Bride."

While the film finds inspiration from Bram Stoker’s story, the 2021 version will add a contemporary twist to the widely known tale. ‘The Bride’ tells the story of a young woman (Emmanuel) who becomes enamored with a mysterious man (Hedlund), only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Emmanuel is known for her role as Missandei in HBO’s hit series "Game of Thrones." Per Deadline. Executives are fast-tracking the feature to begin filming this summer, with hopes for a potential franchise based on the popularity of the Dracula IP.



Emile Gladstone will produce the film based on Blair Butler’s pitch, who wrote the original script. While additional details of the film have yet to release, the news comes on the heels of a successful performance from Hedlund in the critically acclaimed Lee Daniels feature, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." Earlier in the month, it was also announced via Deadline that Garrett would star opposite Robert Duvall in "The Ploughman."



Garrett Hedlund represented by WME, Brillstein, and David Weber



Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett will next be seen in the season two return of the hit series "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated "Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles’ "On the Road," Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated "Unbroken" from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated "Inside Llewyn Davis."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2021 -- May is serving as a busy month for iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund, who will be adding a second principal casting to this month's feature film news. As Deadline and multiple news outlets reported on Monday, May 17, Hedlund will lead alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, a new adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula." The upcoming Screen Gems horror thriller, titled "The Bride," will be directed by Jessica M. Thompson. Thompson is best known for "The Light of the Moon," her 2017 SXSW Audience Award winner for Best Narrative Feature.While the film finds inspiration from Bram Stoker's story, the 2021 version will add a contemporary twist to the widely known tale. 'The Bride' tells the story of a young woman (Emmanuel) who becomes enamored with a mysterious man (Hedlund), only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Emmanuel is known for her role as Missandei in HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones." Per Deadline. Executives are fast-tracking the feature to begin filming this summer, with hopes for a potential franchise based on the popularity of the Dracula IP.Emile Gladstone will produce the film based on Blair Butler's pitch, who wrote the original script. While additional details of the film have yet to release, the news comes on the heels of a successful performance from Hedlund in the critically acclaimed Lee Daniels feature, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." Earlier in the month, it was also announced via Deadline that Garrett would star opposite Robert Duvall in "The Ploughman."Garrett Hedlund represented by WME, Brillstein, and David WeberGarrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP's twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett will next be seen in the season two return of the hit series "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix's Academy Award-nominated "Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles' "On the Road," Universal Pictures' Academy Award-nominated "Unbroken" from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen's Academy Award-nominated "Inside Llewyn Davis."About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

