iPOP Alum Matt Cornett’s Hit Series HSMTM: The Series Debuts Season 2

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alum Matt Cornett’s hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returned to the streaming platform Disney + last week. After a successful season one, fans were eagerly awaiting the show’s season two debut. In a recent interview with the online publication toofab.com, Matt shared his excitement for the new season and what plans he has for his career beyond the show.In the Q&A with the Disney star and iPOP Alumni, Matt shared that coming back after last year’s unexpected hiatus incredibly exciting. Stating, “Just to see everyone again and kind of be back in the space of getting to make the show. I think the thing I'm always most excited about is just to hear the music -- and the music this season does not disappoint. So it was a lot of fun getting to come back and just be with my second family again."With the first season finding Matt’s character EJ stuck in a love triangle with Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett), season two takes his character in a new direction. After choosing Ricky over EJ (Matt Cornett), Matt shared that his character comes into his own in the new season. As Matt shares in the interview, "I think E.J. coming into this season, he's really just trying to kind of figure himself out. I think he's kind of been humbled a little bit, and he's starting to realize that there's more to the world than himself at times. I think he's really just trying to kind of focus on where he wants his life to go and really what's important to him. He's trying to figure out like, 'What's next for me?' and 'What's next for my life?”Matt also shared that following the success of his co-star Olivia Rodrigue’s recent solo music debut, he has considered pursuing his music career at some point. Currently, the iPOP Alum is focused on his series and other projects in the works. Matt did share with the publication his plans, stating, “I'd love to do some kind of music of my own in the future."High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes airing every Friday.Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles in Southland, Criminal Minds, and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel in Hollywood.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



www.ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



