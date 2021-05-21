Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zen Law Solicitors Press Release

Receive press releases from Zen Law Solicitors: By Email RSS Feeds: Zen Law Solicitors Employers / Occupiers / Public Liability Small Claims Limit

Public liability applies to public areas and spaces like parks and leisure centres. These are usually managed by the council if you get injured in a public area.

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 21, 2021 --(



Who is liable?



Employers’ liability is exactly that: employers have a duty of care for their employees and are liable for any injuries they incur while at work or on work property.



Occupiers’ liability applies to the occupier of the premises, be it a privately owned business or a restaurant, supermarket, play area, gym, or shopping centre.



Public liability applies to public areas and spaces like parks and leisure centres. These are usually managed by the council if you get injured in a public area.



The employers limit and public liability (EL/PL) small claims track (SCT) limit is set to increase to £1,500 as part of the Civil Liability Act 2018.



In EL/PL claims, the scope of the claim is not always clear. Which is why legal representation - and decent insurance - is a worthy investment for any business.



Why the small claims limit increase matters



The increased limit to £1,500 gives any claimants injured by another, with the exception of road traffic accidents, the option to pursue their claim.



The new limit is a modest increase compared to the £2,000 limit announced previously. With the new RTA limit being introduced on 31st May 2021, it gives the industry 12 months in which to prepare for the EL/PL reforms and ensure all claimants have access to justice.



How claimants will be affected



The new limit means that any claimant will not be able to claim for legal costs if the value of the injury is below £1,500. It could be a potential deterrent for those looking to seek a claim - however, contacting Zen Law Solicitors who are specialists in claims, will help guide you through exactly what help they can offer.



There is also the issue of employee compensation. Without an intermediary to act on their behalf, claimants may feel intimidated at the prospect of directly suing their employer. Employees will need to seriously consider the extent of their injuries to determine whether legal representation is the right choice. People may be inclined to play down their injuries - however, the impact and value of physical or psychological injuries should not be underestimated.



Zen Law Solicitors are here to help anyone that has been injured by the fault of another to get the compensation they deserve. Directors Umran Aziz and Parvez Anwar have over 20 years’ experience across industrial, workplace, public and personal injury claims and we are here to support you every step of the way. To see how much you could be entitled to, please get in touch. Manchester, United Kingdom, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The company or organisation that occupies a property is liable for employees, guests and visitors that use it. A small claim against an employer, occupier or local authority is handled by the small claims court if the value of the injury is perceived, or expected to be, below £1,000. Any injuries below this value cannot receive compensation to cover any legal costs incurred. As of April 2022, that limit is increasing to £1,500.Who is liable?Employers’ liability is exactly that: employers have a duty of care for their employees and are liable for any injuries they incur while at work or on work property.Occupiers’ liability applies to the occupier of the premises, be it a privately owned business or a restaurant, supermarket, play area, gym, or shopping centre.Public liability applies to public areas and spaces like parks and leisure centres. These are usually managed by the council if you get injured in a public area.The employers limit and public liability (EL/PL) small claims track (SCT) limit is set to increase to £1,500 as part of the Civil Liability Act 2018.In EL/PL claims, the scope of the claim is not always clear. Which is why legal representation - and decent insurance - is a worthy investment for any business.Why the small claims limit increase mattersThe increased limit to £1,500 gives any claimants injured by another, with the exception of road traffic accidents, the option to pursue their claim.The new limit is a modest increase compared to the £2,000 limit announced previously. With the new RTA limit being introduced on 31st May 2021, it gives the industry 12 months in which to prepare for the EL/PL reforms and ensure all claimants have access to justice.How claimants will be affectedThe new limit means that any claimant will not be able to claim for legal costs if the value of the injury is below £1,500. It could be a potential deterrent for those looking to seek a claim - however, contacting Zen Law Solicitors who are specialists in claims, will help guide you through exactly what help they can offer.There is also the issue of employee compensation. Without an intermediary to act on their behalf, claimants may feel intimidated at the prospect of directly suing their employer. Employees will need to seriously consider the extent of their injuries to determine whether legal representation is the right choice. People may be inclined to play down their injuries - however, the impact and value of physical or psychological injuries should not be underestimated.Zen Law Solicitors are here to help anyone that has been injured by the fault of another to get the compensation they deserve. Directors Umran Aziz and Parvez Anwar have over 20 years’ experience across industrial, workplace, public and personal injury claims and we are here to support you every step of the way. To see how much you could be entitled to, please get in touch. Contact Information Zen Law Solicitors

Parvez Anwar

+441618261126



www.zenlaw.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zen Law Solicitors Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend