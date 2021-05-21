Zen Law Solicitors Online Injury Portal for Litigants in Person

A Litigant in Person is someone who represents themselves in a civil legal action, without the advice, guidance, and representation of a lawyer. Following the whiplash reforms, anyone acting as a LiP will need to submit their claim through the Ministry of Justice online portal, the Official Injury Claims Portal.



Claimants will also need to represent themselves throughout the process and arrange a medical report by an independent MedCo accredited specialist. The portal contains advice to guide people through the process and a helpline is available for claimants to receive tailored advice.



A cursory view of the guidance issued to LiP’s appears very detailed and, in the view, not conducive to simplifying the process. For example, there is very little guidance on how to deal with the compensating insurer in situations where liability may be denied or where the compensating insurer raises the issue of Causation – that is, even if they accept their insured caused the accident, they contend that it was of insufficient severity to have caused any injury.



In those circumstances, the LiP may have to either issue court proceedings or drop the claim, a decision not as easily made without the assistance and expertise of a firm of personal injury solicitors.



Can Litigants in Person get legal advice?



Yes. However, legal costs cannot be claimed as part of the compensation - so there is a risk that legal fees could end up costing more than the compensation itself. Indeed, many legal companies may stop providing support and assistance to those that have suffered whiplash injuries as their costs can no longer be claimed from the insurer.



Depending on the nature of a claim, the process could be straightforward or complex so there are certainly benefits to getting legal advice before deciding to pursue a case as a litigant in person.



Solicitors usually operate on a No Win No Fee basis - so there is no financial risk to a person to seek legal assistance. Legal costs are recovered as a percentage of compensation, so it truly is a win-win situation, giving peace of mind to seek the compensation people deserve for injuries.



