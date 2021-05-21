Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Available for Military Flight Training 2021

SMi Reports: Register by June 30th to get your early bird discount offer for the Military Flight Training Conference, taking place in London on 4th and 5th October 2021.

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2021 --(



Key Topics to be discussed include Fast-Jet Training, Rotary-Wing Training, Fixed-Wing Training, Synthetic and Live Training, Pilot Retention and Attrition Reduction, Immersive Technologies for Flight Training and Training Platforms.



For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount ending on June 30th.



Register your place: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRcom



Exclusive for this year, the 9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference will feature representation from the UK MoD, new speakers from the US and new speakers from multinational training schools. This two-day event is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training.



Key reasons to attend

•Receive unparalleled insight and access into the world’s leading pilot training programmes and initiatives.

•Meet and network with leaders in pilot training from industry, military and government across two days, including dedicated networking lunches and drinks reception

•Hear updates and guidance from world-leading programme managers

•Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.

Military Flight Training 2021 provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.



The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is now available to download online at www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRCOM



Sponsor: Leonardo DRS

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or mailto:smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or mailto:npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk



9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

4th-5th October 2021

Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK

www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRCOM

#SMiMFT



About SMi Group:

Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the Military Flight Training for its 9th year running, taking place in London, UK on 4-5th October 2021. Military Flight Training aims to comprehensively cover the latest developments in fast jet, rotary, and fixed wing training, as well as national approaches to pilot development and technological advances to synthetic and live training programmes.Key Topics to be discussed include Fast-Jet Training, Rotary-Wing Training, Fixed-Wing Training, Synthetic and Live Training, Pilot Retention and Attrition Reduction, Immersive Technologies for Flight Training and Training Platforms.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount ending on June 30th.Register your place: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRcomExclusive for this year, the 9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference will feature representation from the UK MoD, new speakers from the US and new speakers from multinational training schools. This two-day event is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training.Key reasons to attend•Receive unparalleled insight and access into the world’s leading pilot training programmes and initiatives.•Meet and network with leaders in pilot training from industry, military and government across two days, including dedicated networking lunches and drinks reception•Hear updates and guidance from world-leading programme managers•Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.Military Flight Training 2021 provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is now available to download online at www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRCOMSponsor: Leonardo DRSFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or mailto:smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or mailto:npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference4th-5th October 2021Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UKwww.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRCOM#SMiMFTAbout SMi Group:Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Nisha Poyser Reid

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.militaryflight-training.com/PR1PRCOM



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group