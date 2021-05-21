Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Immigration Employment Council of BC Press Release

Receive press releases from Immigration Employment Council of BC: By Email RSS Feeds: IEC-BC Partners with Future Skills Centre on Program to Fill Long-Term Care Jobs

FAST expands into healthcare to prepare newcomers arriving in Canada.

Vancouver, Canada, May 21, 2021 --(



The success of FAST has allowed the program to evolve from facilitating access to three skilled trades into a comprehensive set of services and resources for newcomers in skilled trades, IT and data services, biotech and life sciences, accounting, and culinary arts.



Key Highlights



New FAST stream in 2021: IEC-BC will be partnering with the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) to identify in-demand occupations in long-term care. FAST will collaborate with industry and training experts to assure the stream will effectively bridge the needs and promise of immigrant jobseekers with health care employer expectations.



Growth of FAST and partnerships: Partnerships with other immigrant-serving organizations (ISOs), industry experts and service delivery partners have grown FAST across Canada, with almost 1,200 newcomers registered over the last two years.



Employment Success: FAST received a 90% satisfaction rate from our post-program survey, with 67% of those registered in the program pre-arrival finding employment in their field within four weeks after arriving in Canada.



Quotes:



“FAST is an ideal tool to respond to the unprecedented need long-term care facility operators have for qualified staff able to provide the high levels of care Canadians expect. As demonstrated by the program’s success in other sectors, participation in FAST enables newcomers to experience better employment outcomes in the Canadian job market.” – Patrick MacKenzie, CEO, IEC-BC.



“This learning model shows us how digital platforms that are employer-informed can accelerate effective labour force integration for newcomers. This online skills assessment and development platform has demonstrated success in helping newcomers capitalize on their existing experience and gain access to career tracks in their field of study. The focus on health careers is critical as we anticipate demographic changes and coming pressures on our health care system.” – Pedro Barata, Executive Director, Future Skills Centre



“Prior to COVID-19, modelling projected the need for 100,000 new home care and related health workers between 2020 and 2025. These numbers will not be sufficient to meet new requirements and expectations of what proper, ethical senior care should be. FAST could be deployed as an overseas recruitment and screening tool for employers to support immigration pathways that can help respond to Canada’s social and economic needs.” – Terry Lake, CEO, BC Care Providers Association



About IEC-BC:

The Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC) is a not-for-profit organization that provides BC employers with solutions, tools and resources they need to attract, hire and retain qualified immigrant talent. We work with employers, the government, and other partner stakeholders to ensure that BC employers can effectively integrate global talent.



IEC-BC's “FAST” is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Centre.



About The Future Skills Centre

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to preparing Canadians for employment success. We believe Canadians should feel confident about the skills they have to succeed in a changing workforce. As a pan-Canadian community, we are collaborating to rigorously identify, test, measure, and share innovative approaches to assessing and developing the skills Canadians need to thrive in the days and years ahead. The Future Skills Centre was founded by a consortium whose members are Ryerson University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada, and is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Program.



Media Contacts:

Jonathan Waiching Ho

Communications Manager

Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC)

Jonathan.Ho@iecbc.ca

604-629-5364 x104 Vancouver, Canada, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC) and the Future Skills Centre (FSC) announce an extended partnership to help grow the Facilitating Access to Skilled Talent (FAST) program in the healthcare sector. FAST helps skilled immigrants better prepare for work in Canada, supporting them in overcoming employment barriers and connecting employers with internationally trained professionals. Along with information about the Canadian workplace, the online program provides immigrants with a comprehensive competency assessment and recommendations to improve their knowledge in specific areas.The success of FAST has allowed the program to evolve from facilitating access to three skilled trades into a comprehensive set of services and resources for newcomers in skilled trades, IT and data services, biotech and life sciences, accounting, and culinary arts.Key HighlightsNew FAST stream in 2021: IEC-BC will be partnering with the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) to identify in-demand occupations in long-term care. FAST will collaborate with industry and training experts to assure the stream will effectively bridge the needs and promise of immigrant jobseekers with health care employer expectations.Growth of FAST and partnerships: Partnerships with other immigrant-serving organizations (ISOs), industry experts and service delivery partners have grown FAST across Canada, with almost 1,200 newcomers registered over the last two years.Employment Success: FAST received a 90% satisfaction rate from our post-program survey, with 67% of those registered in the program pre-arrival finding employment in their field within four weeks after arriving in Canada.Quotes:“FAST is an ideal tool to respond to the unprecedented need long-term care facility operators have for qualified staff able to provide the high levels of care Canadians expect. As demonstrated by the program’s success in other sectors, participation in FAST enables newcomers to experience better employment outcomes in the Canadian job market.” – Patrick MacKenzie, CEO, IEC-BC.“This learning model shows us how digital platforms that are employer-informed can accelerate effective labour force integration for newcomers. This online skills assessment and development platform has demonstrated success in helping newcomers capitalize on their existing experience and gain access to career tracks in their field of study. The focus on health careers is critical as we anticipate demographic changes and coming pressures on our health care system.” – Pedro Barata, Executive Director, Future Skills Centre“Prior to COVID-19, modelling projected the need for 100,000 new home care and related health workers between 2020 and 2025. These numbers will not be sufficient to meet new requirements and expectations of what proper, ethical senior care should be. FAST could be deployed as an overseas recruitment and screening tool for employers to support immigration pathways that can help respond to Canada’s social and economic needs.” – Terry Lake, CEO, BC Care Providers AssociationAbout IEC-BC:The Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC) is a not-for-profit organization that provides BC employers with solutions, tools and resources they need to attract, hire and retain qualified immigrant talent. We work with employers, the government, and other partner stakeholders to ensure that BC employers can effectively integrate global talent.IEC-BC's “FAST” is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Centre.About The Future Skills CentreThe Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to preparing Canadians for employment success. We believe Canadians should feel confident about the skills they have to succeed in a changing workforce. As a pan-Canadian community, we are collaborating to rigorously identify, test, measure, and share innovative approaches to assessing and developing the skills Canadians need to thrive in the days and years ahead. The Future Skills Centre was founded by a consortium whose members are Ryerson University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada, and is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Program.Media Contacts:Jonathan Waiching HoCommunications ManagerImmigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC)Jonathan.Ho@iecbc.ca604-629-5364 x104 Contact Information Immigration Employment Council of BC

Jonathan Waiching Ho

778-655-6129



iecbc.ca/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Immigration Employment Council of BC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend