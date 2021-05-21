Zapata Technology Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zapata Technology Press Release

Augusta, GA, May 21, 2021 --(



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.



“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Zapata Technology is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”



Zapata’s culture is one that focuses on the employee feeling valued and able to grow professionally and personally through a number of experiences with the company. Zapata offers specialized training and tuition programs, unique social experiences for teambuilding, and ample time off for team members to help employees live their best life.



“We are thankful to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said President, CEO, and Chief Visionary Officer - Randall Zapata. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Zapata Technology. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”



According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.



Zapata is Hiring



Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.zapatatechnology.com/careers/jobs/



About Zapata:



We deliver systems engineering and integration, software engineering and development, cybersecurity, AI, ML, Automation, and Data Ingestion support, as well as monitoring tools for object recognition, multi-INT intelligence reporting, and multi-source ingest to support the Government’s mission.



“We save lives by providing America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians with the technology and intelligence they need to serve and defend our nation from its enemies.” – Randall Zapata, Chief Visionary Officer



About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Contact: Caleb Aiken

Phone: 706-910-9226

Caleb Aiken

706-910-9226



www.zapatatechnology.com



