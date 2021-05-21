Black Belt Community Foundation Announces 2021 Arts Grant Cycle

Press Releases Black Belt Community Foundation Press Release

Selma, AL, May 21, 2021 --(



The BBCF seeks to support organizations who engage citizens from the Black Belt region in the arts. The 2021 Arts Grant Cycle seeks to support efforts in the following categories: in-school, after-school, community-based groups, and summer arts education programs, present and/or produce arts programming and attend professional development conferences. The BBCF will offer funding as follows:



Grants with funding up to $3,000 will cover in-school, after-school, community-based groups, and summer arts education programs, present and/or produce arts programming and attend professional development conferences.



While following the CDC recommendations the BBCF will be hosting five Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are interested in applying for a 2021 Arts Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is mandatory in order to be considered for a 2021 Arts Grant. The Virtual Grant seeking workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:



- Zoom, Monday, May 24th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Zoom, Tuesday, May 25th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

- Zoom, Tuesday, May 25th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Zoom, Wednesday, May 26th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

- Zoom, Thursday, May 27th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm



Please contact Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 or ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org for more information about the workshops. The application link will be available at each virtual workshop and Black Belt Community Foundation’s Facebook page.



Grant applications are due before 12:00 PM (NOON) Central Time on Monday, June 14, 2021.



This program/project has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Daron Harris

256-592-9153



www.alabamaprman.com



