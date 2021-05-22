Mental Health Awareness Month: The Pandemic of Divorce

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Introspective Comprehensive Co-parenting Press Release

Depression & sadness increase as co-parenting during the pandemic ignites more conflict and confusion. May is Mental Health Awareness Month; Separated parents raise approximately 1/3 of American children; An average divorce can cost $15,000 and typically triples with a custody dispute; Equipping co-parents with needed tools can reduce stress, save time and money; Lowering emotional stress allows parents to assume responsibility for their child's best interest.

Berkeley, CA, May 22, 2021 --



The Pandemic of Divorce

U.S. Census shows that separated parents raise close to 33% of American children. This amounts to millions of children who respond differently to their parents' separation, all based on age, developmental stage, and most importantly, how the parents manage the break.



"COVID-19 has brought unique elements to family separations, which has only heightened the need to build stronger child-rearing partnerships," according to Dr. Janella Street, a renowned Bay Area forensic psychologist specializing in Family Court mental health services and founder of Introspective Comprehensive Co-parenting (ICC). "When parents learn to communicate and compromise early in separation, they save time and money. An average divorce can cost $15,000 and typically triples with a custody dispute. Co-parents can also reduce the stress on the co-parenting relationship that can impact mental health issues."



Co-parenting is the New Parenting

Now more than ever, parents need information and support with co-parenting solutions to make healthy decisions. ICC is a co-parenting program led by Dr. Street that puts children first. It exists to help co-parents reduce stress by focusing on their individual ability to regulate emotions, communicate clearly, and practice conflict resolution techniques in these unique times.



While these are critical skills to have in place, it's also imperative to be educated about effective parenting plans, mediation tactics, and the basics of Family Court. This allows parents to move forward from a place of clarity, strength, and, most importantly, accountability.



"Co-parenting has unique challenges. Learning a specific set of skills can significantly improve your co-parenting experience," says Dr. Street.



Dr. Street's modern approach to co-parenting goes a long way in lowering temperatures and reducing tensions so that the challenges of separation are not compounded by increased emotional stress. By focusing on aspects of the relationship they can control, each parent assumes responsibility for what is ultimately best for the child.



"Co-parenting is the new parenting. It is difficult, but it does not have to feel impossible. Knowing you’re not alone in this struggle is the first step..." says Dr. Street.



About Dr. Janella Street

Dr. Janella Street

314-744-9028



www.iccparenting.com



