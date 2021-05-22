Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Open for SMi Group’s Defence Safety 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: Registration and the agenda is now available for the highly anticipated Defence Safety Conference set to take place in London this October.

London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2021 --(



Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority for the fourth year in a row, the 2021 conference taking place on the 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, aims to build on last year's success, which hosted over 280 attendees from 18 nations.



For commercial organisation it is £1499 and for all active government employees it is free to register. There is a £200 early bird saving of £200 by June 30th. Register at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR1.



This year’s agenda already has an international senior line-up of speakers from over 9 countries who will explore the safe delivery of defence capabilities across the land, air and maritime domains to provide a holistic overview of safety within the military.



The confirmed speakers for this event include:



1. Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD

2. Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force

3. Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell CBE, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army

4. Lieutenant General Robert Magowan, Deputy Commander, Strategic Command, UK MoD

5. Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy, UK MoD

6. Lieutenant General Richard (Retd) Nugee, Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead, UK MoD

7. Mr. Charles Forte, Chief Information Officer, UK Ministry of Defence

8. Major General Ayed Alahmari, Director General Safety, Royal Saudi Armed Forces

9. Major General Dr. Jan Kuebart, Director General Military Aviation Authority, German MoD

10. Air Vice Marshal Nigel Colman, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, Army Head Quarters, UK MoD

11. Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, USN Safety Center, US Navy

12. Brigadier General Anders Persson, Deputy Commander, Swedish Air Force

13. Brigadier General Andrew Hilmes, Commander, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, US Army

14. Air Commodore Joseph Medved, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force

15. Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Canadian Navy

16. Air Commodore Sam Sansome, Inspector of Safety, Royal Air Force

17. Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Director, Royal Navy HQ

18. Mr. Wim Bargerbos, Inspector General, Defence Safety Inspectorate, Netherlands MoD

19. Colonel Georg von Harling, Head Of The Department, Fire Protection & Hazardous Materials, German Armed Forces

20. Colonel Ron Jongejeugd, Head of Army Safety, Royal Netherlands Army

21. Colonel Hans Martin Steiro, Inspector of Flight Safety, Royal Norwegian Air Force

22. Captain (N) Maxine Lawes, Director of Safety, New Zealand Defence Force

23. Prof Andrew Sherry, Chair of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee, UK MoD

24. Simon Bowen, Chief Executive Nuclear, Babcock International



The newly released brochure is now available at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR1.



Defence Safety Conference

October 4th – 5th 2021

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear

Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting and BMT



To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all media enquiries, contact Trizsa Ardael on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Last year’s Defence Safety event boasted a line-up consisting of senior military, safety regulators, operators, and providers, including essential briefings from the UK MoD, showcasing the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance safety within defence.Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority for the fourth year in a row, the 2021 conference taking place on the 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, aims to build on last year's success, which hosted over 280 attendees from 18 nations.For commercial organisation it is £1499 and for all active government employees it is free to register. There is a £200 early bird saving of £200 by June 30th. Register at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR1.This year’s agenda already has an international senior line-up of speakers from over 9 countries who will explore the safe delivery of defence capabilities across the land, air and maritime domains to provide a holistic overview of safety within the military.The confirmed speakers for this event include:1. Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD2. Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force3. Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell CBE, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army4. Lieutenant General Robert Magowan, Deputy Commander, Strategic Command, UK MoD5. Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy, UK MoD6. Lieutenant General Richard (Retd) Nugee, Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead, UK MoD7. Mr. Charles Forte, Chief Information Officer, UK Ministry of Defence8. Major General Ayed Alahmari, Director General Safety, Royal Saudi Armed Forces9. Major General Dr. Jan Kuebart, Director General Military Aviation Authority, German MoD10. Air Vice Marshal Nigel Colman, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, Army Head Quarters, UK MoD11. Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, USN Safety Center, US Navy12. Brigadier General Anders Persson, Deputy Commander, Swedish Air Force13. Brigadier General Andrew Hilmes, Commander, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, US Army14. Air Commodore Joseph Medved, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force15. Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Canadian Navy16. Air Commodore Sam Sansome, Inspector of Safety, Royal Air Force17. Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Director, Royal Navy HQ18. Mr. Wim Bargerbos, Inspector General, Defence Safety Inspectorate, Netherlands MoD19. Colonel Georg von Harling, Head Of The Department, Fire Protection & Hazardous Materials, German Armed Forces20. Colonel Ron Jongejeugd, Head of Army Safety, Royal Netherlands Army21. Colonel Hans Martin Steiro, Inspector of Flight Safety, Royal Norwegian Air Force22. Captain (N) Maxine Lawes, Director of Safety, New Zealand Defence Force23. Prof Andrew Sherry, Chair of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee, UK MoD24. Simon Bowen, Chief Executive Nuclear, Babcock InternationalThe newly released brochure is now available at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR1.Defence Safety ConferenceOctober 4th – 5th 2021Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: Babcock NuclearSponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting and BMTTo sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all media enquiries, contact Trizsa Ardael on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.defencesafety.com/PR1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend