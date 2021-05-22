Misericordia University Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT and LMS Help Desk Support

Chicago, IL, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The implemented 24x7 IT and Blackboard® help desk support services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need at all hours of the day.
Misericordia University will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.
Benefits to the Misericordia University:
Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
Delivering cost-effective services
Expanding service and increasing efficiency
The scope of support includes:
1. General IT:
Network Connectivity
Productivity Applications
Antivirus / Security Utilities
Operating System Support
Email
Password reset
2. Canvas® LMS:
Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
Basic Instructor Grade book issues
Assignment submission failures
Course navigation & finding grades
Adding/Dropping courses
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. The solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. An integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
