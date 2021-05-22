Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler – Paralegal – Now Offering Immigration Law Assistance & Immigration Pro Bono Services

Steve Muehler, a Registered Paralegal Member of the American Bar Association (ABA #05479183), today announced that the Firm has begun offering a wide range of Immigration Law Services, including Pro Bono Services.

Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2021 --(



Areas of Immigration Law Assistance include (but may not be limited to):



· Applying for a Work Permit

· Extension of Stay

· Labor Certification (Permanent)

· Work Visa

· Investor Visa (not eligible for Pro Bono)

· Asylum or Refugee Visa

· Student Visa

· Business or Travel Visa

· Naturalization

· Permanent Residency

· Fiancé or Fiancée Visa



More information about the Steve Muehler – Paralegal / Veterans Disability Claims Assistance information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com .



Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds also provides Immigration Bail Bond services (either directly or by referral) – for more information, see www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction. Steve Muehler can assist you in completing legal forms when you are seeking to represent yourself in your own legal matters. If you need legal representation, are involved in litigation, or have complex legal issues that cannot be handled or dealt with on your own, you should seek competent legal advice and/or hire an attorney. Our legal documentation preparation service uses the answers you provide to automatically populate legal forms and complete them on your behalf. Our review of your answers is limited solely to completeness, spelling and grammar, internal consistency of names, addresses and the like. At no time do we review your answers for legal sufficiency, draw legal conclusions, provide advice or apply the law to the facts of your particular situation. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice for any situation or case. As such Steve Muehler cannot make personal recommendations as to what documents should or should not be used and cannot attempt to predict the legal impact of using any certain response or form. This document preparation service is not intended to create an attorney-client relationship, and by using Steve Muehler's services, and no attorney-client relationship will be created. You are totally and solely responsible for your own selections and actions. Again, Steve Muehler cannot make any recommendations for any corrections or changes to the documents or their application, content or use.



News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to the release, Steve Muehler – Paralegal has begun offering Immigration Law Assistance, including 12-hours per calendar quarter of Pro Bono Immigration Law Assistance to low income and/or in need families (this may include Paralegal Assistance to regional attorneys who are providing Pro Bono Immigration Law assistance to immigration clients).Areas of Immigration Law Assistance include (but may not be limited to):· Applying for a Work Permit· Extension of Stay· Labor Certification (Permanent)· Work Visa· Investor Visa (not eligible for Pro Bono)· Asylum or Refugee Visa· Student Visa· Business or Travel Visa· Naturalization· Permanent Residency· Fiancé or Fiancée VisaMore information about the Steve Muehler – Paralegal / Veterans Disability Claims Assistance information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com .Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds also provides Immigration Bail Bond services (either directly or by referral) – for more information, see www.SteveMuehlerBail.comThe Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction. Steve Muehler can assist you in completing legal forms when you are seeking to represent yourself in your own legal matters. If you need legal representation, are involved in litigation, or have complex legal issues that cannot be handled or dealt with on your own, you should seek competent legal advice and/or hire an attorney. Our legal documentation preparation service uses the answers you provide to automatically populate legal forms and complete them on your behalf. Our review of your answers is limited solely to completeness, spelling and grammar, internal consistency of names, addresses and the like. At no time do we review your answers for legal sufficiency, draw legal conclusions, provide advice or apply the law to the facts of your particular situation. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice for any situation or case. As such Steve Muehler cannot make personal recommendations as to what documents should or should not be used and cannot attempt to predict the legal impact of using any certain response or form. This document preparation service is not intended to create an attorney-client relationship, and by using Steve Muehler's services, and no attorney-client relationship will be created. You are totally and solely responsible for your own selections and actions. Again, Steve Muehler cannot make any recommendations for any corrections or changes to the documents or their application, content or use.News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Contact Information Steve Muehler

877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steve Muehler Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend