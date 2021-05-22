RTA Outdoor Living Brings on Two Agencies for New Product Launch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RTA Outdoor Living Press Release

Greenland, NH, May 22, 2021 --(



“Internal product development is challenging enough for a small business,” noted Nolan Ivory, VP of Operations for RTA Outdoor Living. “Seeking external support and expertise was essential to meet our timeline for the launch.” VP of Marketing, Alex Desmarais added, “Working with agencies that specialize in product launches has helped us develop a more robust strategy to reach our target goals.”



The MOKs launch site, designed by Russell Marketing, went live on April 9, with subsequent ad campaigns and an early access Facebook group created to drive traffic to the site and build interest prior to the launch date.



"We're thrilled to be partnering with RTA Outdoor Living on the launch of their latest innovation, MOKs. Their first-rate products, talented team, and outstanding customer service make RTA the perfect partner for a successful launch," said Will Russell, Founder and CEO of Russell Marketing.



LaunchPad has driven the overall launch structure and PR plan to grow brand and product awareness for maximum sales post-launch.



“We are really excited and proud to be working with an innovative company like RTA Outdoor Living,” said Sean Angus, President, The LaunchPad Agency. “RTA is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for outdoor kitchens with its easy to assemble and customizable solutions.”



For more information on RTA’s new MOKs product launch, visit: launch.rtaoutdoorliving.com



About RTA Outdoor Living:



RTA Outdoor Living is a rapidly growing eCommerce outdoor living/kitchen company focused on using technology to market, design, and offer custom outdoor kitchens. Our award-winning outdoor kitchen system has been featured on Fox News, NBC, and was named to Pool & Spa News top 50 products of 2019. With manufacturing in Cambridge City, IN and administrative headquarters in Greenland, NH, RTA serves homeowners throughout the continental US. For more information on RTA, visit: rtaoutdoorliving.com.



About Russell Marketing:



Russell Marketing is a leading launch marketing agency based out of Brooklyn, NY, helping brands launch new products through their Five-Step Launch System. For more information, visit: russellmarketing.co/



About The LaunchPad Agency:



The LaunchPad Agency is one of the top PR & digital marketing firms in Los Angeles. Specializing in successfully launching new products, apps, games, platforms and more into the marketplace. LaunchPad leverages deep expertise and proven formula of growth success to coordinate impactful marketing campaigns that deliver results. Focus areas include: go-to-market, crowdfunding, integrated marketing campaigns, online advertising, digital marketing, social media, inbound/outbound marketing, SEO/SEM, creative design, copywriting, content marketing, influencer communities and public relations. For more information, visit: launchpadagency.com/



For media inquiries, contact:



Jayme Muller

RTA Outdoor Living

jmuller@rtaoutdoor.com

Jayme Muller

(269) 832-0038



https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/



