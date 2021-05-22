Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Offers Information Assistance with RAISE Grants

Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2021 --(



RAISE, formerly known as BUILD and TIGER, now includes funding opportunities for projects addressing climate change, including energy storage solutions, electric buses and trucks, and the planning and construction of electric vehicle charging stations.



BYD can assist in the application process by providing agencies with the cost of battery electric buses and trucks, chargers, charging infrastructure, energy storage solutions, and grid solutions.



With total solutions for green energy generation and storage, BYD is the USA’s industry leader in battery electric buses and trucks with over 600 vehicles at work across America. BYD’s electric buses meet and exceed Buy America standards.



Projects for RAISE funding will be evaluated based on merit criteria that includes safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation, and partnership. Within these criteria, the Department will prioritize projects that can demonstrate improvements to racial equity, reduce impacts of climate change and create good-paying jobs.



For information on BYD products and solutions, contact Maria Mendoza, Director of Bids and Grants, at maria.mendoza1@byd.com, or Jason Yan, Director of Sales Operations, at Jason.yan@byd.com.



Instructions for submitting RAISE applications can be found at www.transportation.gov/RAISEgrants along with specific instructions for the forms and attachments required for submission. Webinars about the grant program can be found at www.transportation.gov/RAISEgrants/outreach.



The deadline to submit an application is July 12, 2021 at 5p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Pacific Time.



ABOUT BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The U.S. Secretary of Transportation recently announced that $1 billion will be available through the competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. BYD stands ready to assist with application information.RAISE, formerly known as BUILD and TIGER, now includes funding opportunities for projects addressing climate change, including energy storage solutions, electric buses and trucks, and the planning and construction of electric vehicle charging stations.BYD can assist in the application process by providing agencies with the cost of battery electric buses and trucks, chargers, charging infrastructure, energy storage solutions, and grid solutions.With total solutions for green energy generation and storage, BYD is the USA’s industry leader in battery electric buses and trucks with over 600 vehicles at work across America. BYD’s electric buses meet and exceed Buy America standards.Projects for RAISE funding will be evaluated based on merit criteria that includes safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation, and partnership. Within these criteria, the Department will prioritize projects that can demonstrate improvements to racial equity, reduce impacts of climate change and create good-paying jobs.For information on BYD products and solutions, contact Maria Mendoza, Director of Bids and Grants, at maria.mendoza1@byd.com, or Jason Yan, Director of Sales Operations, at Jason.yan@byd.com.Instructions for submitting RAISE applications can be found at www.transportation.gov/RAISEgrants along with specific instructions for the forms and attachments required for submission. Webinars about the grant program can be found at www.transportation.gov/RAISEgrants/outreach.The deadline to submit an application is July 12, 2021 at 5p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Pacific Time.ABOUT BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD