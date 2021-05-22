Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

Alliance Technologies LLC Named Top Philanthropic Business

The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors - an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co. St. Louis, MO, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alliance Technologies LLC has been named one of the largest corporate philanthropists in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal.Alliance ranked in the top 10 (#9) in the small firms category.Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, provided $140,000 in cash and local in-kind giving in 2020 to St. Louis area nonprofits. The firm’s team generated 700 local volunteer hours. Key recipients included United Cerebral Palsy, Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club, and The December 5th Fund.“The entire Alliance team is dedicated to helping dozens of organizations throughout the St. Louis area. Whether it’s providing IT services to nonprofits, coaching sports teams, or assisting families in need, we are committed to making a real difference within the communities we serve. Everyone at Alliance is both humbled and proud to be recognized for our philanthropic work and our efforts to improve the lives of so many throughout the region,” Canada said.The small firms’ category includes companies with less than 100 employees. Local companies are based in St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri, as well as St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois. The entire listing can be found in the May 7-13 edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.About Alliance Technologies LLCThe Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors - an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co. Contact Information Alliance Technologies LLC.

James Canada

314-219-7887



