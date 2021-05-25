Delaget Makes It a Double with the Signing of Sonic Drive-In

Press Releases Delaget Press Release

Providing a Customized Dashboard for Franchisees and Universal API Access to Partners

Saint Louis Park, MN, May 25, 2021 --(



The iconic drive-in fast food chain, owned by Inspire Brands, is known for their expansive yet classic American menu and roller skate-clad carhops. Select Sonic franchisees will use Delaget Coach to improve their operational efficiency - A typically labor-intensive task with one of the largest menus available in the QSR market, made easy with Delaget Coach. Additionally, Sonic data becoming available on the Delaget Universal API will reduce onboarding time, as it allows preferred QSR vendors to immediately integrate without tapping engineering resources.



Sonic Drive-In joins a growing client roster at Delaget, including but not limited to IHOP, KFC, Pizza Hut, Slim Chickens, Taco Bell, Wing Stop and Zaxby’s.



“Delaget is excited about launching our Coach platform for Sonic -- they're our first drive-in client and there’s energy on both sides. With customers ordering in stalls, lobbies, and drive-thrus, there are a multitude of opportunities to leverage our products and begin seeing immediate and actionable opportunities to grow their businesses using Delaget Coach,” said Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget. “Our teams are ready to lace up their skates and serve Sonic franchisees by improving their customer experience and protecting their bottom lines.”



Sonic franchisees can now leverage Delaget’s restaurant business intelligence tools, including Delaget Coach and Detect. With Delaget Coach, operators can view data from multiple technologies in one intuitive dashboard customized to their unique performance metrics. Delaget Detect provides a birds-eye-view on their LP opportunities.



About Delaget

Delaget, winner of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award, is the leader in QSR data solutions, providing restaurant operators the platforms they need to streamline their data into one, easy-to-use, customizable dashboard. With a single dashboard, operators have a "what’s-happening-today" view of their most critical operational data enabling them to act quickly, saving time and resources. Visit www.delaget.com to learn more.



Media Contact: Jay Kallman

Jay Kallman

1-888-335-2438



www.delaget.com



