Protege Research Receives the ESOMAR Corporate Membership Mark

The global market search consultancy that supports B2B, B2C, and strategy research is an ESOMAR Corporate Member, abiding by the ICC/ESOMAR Code for quality and ethical research.

London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2021 --(



ESOMAR is a prestigious global business community that encourages, advances, and elevates market research worldwide. Across 130 countries, ESOMAR promotes the value of market and opinion research in illuminating real issues and bringing about effective decision-making.



Protege Research is a global market research consultancy that provides full-service support when it comes to B2B, B2C, and strategy research. The firm offers specialised expertise to help businesses grow, improve efficiencies and understand their customers better with the power of data and analytics.



Speaking on earning the prestigious Corporate membership and receiving the ICC/ESOMAR Code member badge, Ali Syed, Founder, Protege Research, said, “We are delighted to announce that Protege Research is now an ESOMAR corporate member. Our commitment to abide by the ICC/ESOMAR International Code on Market and Social Research is driven by our passion for quality and ethical research, globally. It reinforces our commitment to quality and integrity when it comes to all our work!”



About Protege Research:



Protege Research is a global marketing research consultancy specialising in providing full-service support on B2B, B2C, and strategy research. We empower brands with the full potential of bespoke research that takes the guesswork out of critical business questions. We seek to bridge the knowledge gap between research objectives and research outcomes by expanding the limits of our work from the “how” to include the “what” as well. Our key value is in our inherent ability to turn data into actionable insights, solving client objectives rather than add to them.



For More Information, Please Contact:

Ali Syed,

UK: The Lodge, Gayton Court, Sheepcote Road, HA1, 2HD, London

UAE: UAE Enterprise Building, Office #304, Airport Road, PO BOX 80971, Dubai

Phone: (UK) +44-7310-311828 | (UAE) +97156-841-6166

Email: ali@protegeresearch.com

Ali Syed

+44-7310-311828



https://www.protegeresearch.com



