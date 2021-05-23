Conference Chair Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services Invite to Defence Exports

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Defence Exports Conference will be held in London for its fifteenth year on 15th and 16th September 2021. Conference Chair Gary Stanely releases an invitation to Defence Exports.

London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2021 --(



Defence Exports Conference is the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance. The need for a comparative understanding of how the U.S., EU, and other jurisdictions are handling these complex compliance issues has never been greater.



Interested parties can register by 28th May 2021 to save £200. Register at: http://www.defence-exports.com/PR2



Ahead of the conference, Mr Stanley has written an invitation letter, below is a snippet of the invite letter:



“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to participate in the 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference convening on 15 - 16 September 2021 in London.



“Export controls, sanctions, cyber compliance, and rules on screening of foreign direct investments continue to evolve globally. The need for a comparative understanding of how the U.S., EU, and other jurisdictions are handling these complex compliance issues has never been greater. Divergence on sanctions policies and new controls on emerging and foundational technologies are just two of the 'hot' subject areas.



“As in prior years, Defence Exports 2021 is the ideal forum for exploring these topics. No other event brings together as many senior governmental officials and industry compliance professionals and, as always, the emphasis will be on dialogue, not 'Death by PowerPoint'."



"I’m looking forward to making this the best gathering in the history of this distinguished annual conference”



This is an essential event for those wanting to hear the latest developments from leading industry professionals. The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at: http://www.defence-exports.com/PR2



Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury

For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.



SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference

Conference: 15th – 16 September 2021

Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021

Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021

London, UK

http://www.defence-exports.com/PR2

#DefenceExports



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.defence-exports.com/PR2



