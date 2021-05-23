J. Quinn Consulting Highlights Challenges to Trauma Survivors of Catastrophic Injuries During National Trauma Awareness Month

Press Releases J. Quinn Consulting Press Release

Millions of people suffer from catastrophic injuries annually. Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, a common type of catastrophic injury, is a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 5.3 million men, women, and children are living with a permanent TBI-related disability in the United States today (https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/pubs/tbi_report_to_congress.html).



For many cases of surviving trauma victims such as those living with TBI, they rarely if ever fully recover. They face a lifetime of physical, emotional and mental challenges that affect their ability to do everyday tasks. The long-lasting effects of TBI and other catastrophic injuries could include permanent disability, mental health disorders and often financial instability as well as insufficiency.



To help address such financial burdens, J. Quinn Consulting LLC works with personal injury attorneys as a Certified Nurse Life Care Planning company to address the current and future medical and non-medical costs associated with the catastrophic and non-catastrophic injury. They provide nurse life care plans and medical cost projections. They have worked on over 200 cases supporting catastrophic injuries such as TBI, surgical revisions, orthopedic and crush injuries, chronic head, neck, arm, knee, back and leg pain, amputations, burns, electrical trauma, and other life-threatening injuries and illnesses.



For more information on J. Quinn Consulting LLC, visit their website at https://www.quinnlifecareplan.com/.



About J. Quinn Consulting LLC:

