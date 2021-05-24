United® Real Estate Owned Operations Named No. 1 Top Mover

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Meteoric 447% Increase in Transactions Led the Nation

Dallas, TX, May 24, 2021 --(



“We have invested heavily in creating a tech-enabled agent base with virtual tools to improve the consumer experience,” said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. “Our cloud-based proprietary Agent Productivity Platform – Bullseye allows our agents to conduct business efficiently and access our tools and services from any location. As a result of the platform, their productivity increased last year.”



United has landed at the top of all the leading national real estate rankings this year, including RISMedia Power Broker, REALTrends 500, and Swanepoel’s Mega 1,000.



“It’s very validating to be recognized by all of the major ranking organizations, especially with the challenges our brokers and agents faced during 2020. Despite the incredibly low inventory of homes for sale and a global pandemic, our agents and brokers thrived,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. “Not only did we survive these challenges, but we also had over 7,000 agents/brokers join the company in the process.”



About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

Dallas, TX, May 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- United Real Estate owned-operations have recently been recognized for having the largest increase in closed residential transactions in the nation last year. The firm shattered records, increasing sales transactions by 447%, landing it in the number one position in the REALTrends 500 "Top Movers" category. The Top Movers category recognizes the 50 firms in the nation achieving the biggest advances. United advanced 138 positions to the #1 rank by increasing the number of closed sales transactions from 4,987 to 27,292 in 2020."We have invested heavily in creating a tech-enabled agent base with virtual tools to improve the consumer experience," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "Our cloud-based proprietary Agent Productivity Platform – Bullseye allows our agents to conduct business efficiently and access our tools and services from any location. As a result of the platform, their productivity increased last year."United has landed at the top of all the leading national real estate rankings this year, including RISMedia Power Broker, REALTrends 500, and Swanepoel's Mega 1,000."It's very validating to be recognized by all of the major ranking organizations, especially with the challenges our brokers and agents faced during 2020. Despite the incredibly low inventory of homes for sale and a global pandemic, our agents and brokers thrived," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "Not only did we survive these challenges, but we also had over 7,000 agents/brokers join the company in the process."About United Real EstateUnited Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.About United Real Estate GroupUnited Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 15,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

