Coastal POS Announces They Are Back Full Throttle After COVID-19 Pandemic

Charleston, SC, May 23, 2021 --



Company Vice President, Mr. Hardik Panchal stated, “I’m extremely pleased to announce that the company was seeing a major increase in the credit card processing volume of our existing merchants and hopefully the beginning of a surge in the number of new businesses, starting in Charleston SC and surrounding areas of the Low Country.” The company had seen the worst times last summer and thinks they are on a sound footing from here. “All of our account executives and customer service reps are back and we are looking for a banner Q3 and Q4 for this year.”



The company provides merchant services, ATMs, and POS equipment to Low Country area businesses.



The company services a large area of the coastal Low Country, from Charleston, Hilton Head, Savannah, Florence, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach SC.



Company Headquarters:

Coastal POS

915 Folly Road

Charleston, SC 29412

(843) 633-1401

https://hrma-llc.com

Mr. Hardik Panchal

(843) 633-1401



https://coastalpos.com



