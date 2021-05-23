PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Coastal POS Announces They Are Back Full Throttle After COVID-19 Pandemic


Charleston, SC, May 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Charleston SC based merchant services provider announced today that they are running at full throttle after the massive business slowdown in the Low Country caused by the Covid Pandemic.

Company Vice President, Mr. Hardik Panchal stated, “I’m extremely pleased to announce that the company was seeing a major increase in the credit card processing volume of our existing merchants and hopefully the beginning of a surge in the number of new businesses, starting in Charleston SC and surrounding areas of the Low Country.” The company had seen the worst times last summer and thinks they are on a sound footing from here. “All of our account executives and customer service reps are back and we are looking for a banner Q3 and Q4 for this year.”

The company provides merchant services, ATMs, and POS equipment to Low Country area businesses.

The company services a large area of the coastal Low Country, from Charleston, Hilton Head, Savannah, Florence, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach SC.

Company Headquarters:
Coastal POS
915 Folly Road
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 633-1401
https://hrma-llc.com
MAP: https://tinyurl.com/ybfn37gl
Contact Information
Coastal POS
Mr. Hardik Panchal
(843) 633-1401
Contact
https://coastalpos.com

