Sara Oblak Speicher, MBA and Dianne Sykes, MS NSCA Launch Elite Mystique Agency


The days of “Shut up and dribble!” and “Smile and wave” are over, and our elite athletes and leaders must reconfigure themselves in order to shift the global sectors they desire to change. This is where the Elite Mystique Agency steps in.

Congers, NY, May 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This is a time of great transformation and a massive acceleration in human evolution. Elite leaders (in the athletic arenas, business world, at home) must be able to create ground with these higher frequencies.

This requires a profound level of multi-dimensional fitness. It takes spiritual strength, physical stamina, and mental acuity. They are going to need a highly intelligent sensory system and keen intuition to create the reality of your vision. What this means is that they will actually enjoy the complexities of the world in a masterful way.

Sara Oblak Speicher, MBA, a master certified coach, consultant, and alchemist, and Dianne Sykes, MS NSCA, a quantum physiologist, coach, speaker, and healer, have created Elite Mystique Agency - a Premier League of Elite Leaders & Athletes. (www.elitemystiqueagency.com)

They are their Bio-Strategic Counsel and Private Mentors.

Sara Oblak Speicher and Dianne Sykes say: "We train their entire energetic and physical anatomy for peak existence in ways they’ve never trained before. We provide the tools to master their mind body system, and offer the strategic & tactical support to integrate their energy into a game plan that exalts their business, relationships, health and home. The kind of support, understanding and intimacy that the Elite Mystique Agency offers is unavailable in a boardroom or locker room where these individuals are pressured to present themselves in a particular way."

While no-one knows what's in store for the future, Sara Oblak Speicher and Dianne Sykes are sure that leaders will carry 100% of the responsibility to entertain, inspire, and realign the collective. They get to make the planet more beautiful than we can currently imagine, and the Elite Mystique Agency is here to guide them on their dharma path.
