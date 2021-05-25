Encore Palm Beach County to Celebrate Employers Who Value Mature Workers at Business Awards Breakfast

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Encore PBC Press Release

For more information about Encore of Palm Beach County or to obtain an interview, please contact Marilyn Bieber at (561) 373-7066. Delray Beach, FL, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- All too often, the plight of the mature worker is overlooked. The picture becomes even more bleak, according to a report by the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, once the trickle-down impact of seniors forced into early retirement by COVID is factored into the equation. Encore Palm Beach County, a volunteer-run grassroots organization has their own plans to counteract the underutilization of adults aged 50 plus by recognizing employers who do the right thing. On Friday, October 29, 2021 Encore PBC will hold its first Annual Wisdom & Experience Works for Business Awards breakfast at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach. The event focus is to celebrate employers in Palm Beach County who stand out for their commitment to hire, retain, and reskill mature workers as well as foster engaged intergenerational teams.Human Resource professional Karen Roberts, whose career spans more than 30 years and who serves as a board member of Encore PBC, is chairing the Wisdom & Experience planning committee. “Older workers who become unemployed, historically remain out of work longer than their younger counterparts. Encore PBC wants to be part of the solution by shining a bright light on employers who recognize the value of fostering intergenerational work teams. Our original event was scheduled for May 2020. Post pandemic It has become even more important to our community, now,” said Roberts.A mature job fair will immediately follow the awards breakfast to bring employers and workers together for job matching opportunities. Leading up to the event Encore PBC has planned a series of roundtables featuring area dignitaries discussing topics related to age diversity in the workplace.Founded in 2016 by Rosemary Nixon, Encore of Palm Beach County is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to securing employment and volunteer opportunities for mature workers.“When I started Encore of Palm Beach County, my intention was to help mature adults who want to remain engaged in society. What I discovered was that many who inquired needed to work and were having trouble obtaining employment. Those in and beyond midlife represent a powerful source of talent with the accumulated skills, experience and wisdom to tackle some of society’s most urgent challenges,” says Nixon.For more information about nominating an employer, business, or organization for this groundbreaking new award or to learn more about Encore of Palm Beach County, go to www.encorepbc.org.About Encore of Palm Beach CountyEncore of Palm Beach County, Inc is a 501c3 founded in 2016 by retired financial advisor turned retirement coach, Rosemary Nixon. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, it is part of the larger national Encore network.Volunteer run, the vision of Encore of Palm Beach County is to offer mature adults options to use their life and work experience in new careers, paid and unpaid, to improve their communities.For more information about Encore of Palm Beach County or to obtain an interview, please contact Marilyn Bieber at (561) 373-7066. Contact Information Encore PBC

