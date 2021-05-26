PLC2 Design GmbH Launches L5 (De-) Compression IP for FPGAs

Press Releases PLC2 Design GmbH Press Release

Freiburg, Germany, May 26, 2021



With the PLC2 L5 compression, users can achieve state of the art sub-frame latency combined with low power consumption and a lightweight implementation in terms of resource consumption and lossless decompression for a wide range of applications on the edge and in the cloud, without having to invest in new and powerful hardware. The target use cases for PLC2 Design’s L5 (De-) Compression IP are camera-based applications in the automotive industry (including heavy duty trucks), railway applications, robots, drones, etc.



With data reduction up to 60%, users can create room for future usage of higher resolution sensors and new types of applications.



Stefan Krassin, CEO PLC2 Design, states, “I am very excited with our brand-new compression IP which will deliver significant value to our broad customer range worldwide due to the fact we can deliver maximum compression with a very small footprint in size and power cost."



Willard Tu, senior director of automotive at Xilinx, said, “We’re extremely pleased to be working with PLC2, providing Xilinx AXI-streaming interfaces that can be easily attached to image processing applications. Using Xilinx technology, PLC2 can now offer automotive customers sophisticated functionality and even greater value, enabling them to save up to 60% of storage by compressing videos captured during ADAS data logging.”



For further information visit: www.plc2.com/en/l5



About PLC2 Design GmbH



PLC2 Design assists its partners mainly in the areas of FPGA design, embedded software, high-speed design, signal & image processing, and continuous integration. The team of the PLC2 Design GmbH supports customers by providing innovative developments.



In addition to customer-specific project development in the embedded market, the company is increasingly looking into the development of its own products. The focus here is on the implementation of high-performance video grabbing and data logger solutions as well.



