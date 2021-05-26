Softline and Veritas Will Expand Their Partnership and Collaboration

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Veritas, a global leader in data protection, availability and insights, and the leading worldwide provider of IT solutions and services, Softline, have drawn up an agreement that envisages the establishment of cooperation under the Veritas Service Provider Program (VSPP) in Russia.

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021



The Veritas Service Provider program gives its users a whole range of benefits. These include the possibility of rendering services in the provision to end users of a virtual infrastructure based on Veritas solutions: that is, software that can be leased. As a consequence, participation in VSPP enables service providers to create their own "cloud" based on Veritas solutions and thereby to provide a plethora of services to end users. By connecting to VSPP DPC operators, telecom operators or SaaS providers, system integrators receive special terms and conditions for acquiring the vendor's products, competitive solution prices, training options, specially earmarked marketing resources, as well as 24/7 product service support. Among the other key benefits of the program, it is worth noting that it is possible to get connected without any initial financial input, with an extensive range of pay-as-you-go and pay-as-you-grow services and options over the course of a month's usage. VSPP participants are also able to use the simplified licensing scheme for Vertitas's market-leading software. Thus, through this program Softline, as a VSPP distributor, will enable service providers to get access to VSPP as well as offer the vendor's world-beating integrated solutions as services for their clients.



"After over 20 years of work collaboration with Softline, we can only say that are completely satisfied with the competence and reliability of our partner. I am sure that in the role of VSPP distributor, Softline will further enhance the digital transformation of its customers by solving a whole range of tasks using Veritas solutions, such as data management in several cloud environments, data protection, storage optimization, commitment to comply with requirements and workload manageability. Undoubtedly, developing such a partnership will entail the growth of a number of joint projects and the reinforcement of market positions," Alexei Milchakov, Veritas's senior sales manager for Russia and the CIS, explained.



Veritas Technologies Corporation solutions have been developed for the world's largest and most complex heterogenous environments to help companies manage information to maximum effect. In July 2020, and for the15th consecutive time, Veritas was once more included in the Gartner quadrant as the leader in the sphere of back-up and data recovery.



The history of cooperation between Veritas and Softline has been ongoing since 2001. In the course of those years, the partnership has developed across a whole range of focus areas, including the increase in the number of joint projects, developing sales in the regions and attracting new clients.



"In all the years of our collaboration, Veritas has proven itself as a longstanding and reliable supplier of systems for information storage management. This current agreement is conclusive proof that our partnership has entered a new stage. Participating in the Veritas Service Provider Program opens up new horizons for us. Softline has experience in conducting business in model leasing and pioneered it in Russia, and the countries of the CIS. By taking note of the great potential in developing the leasing business, Softline became the only company in the domestic market that allocated a separate team for working in this area. Expanding its partnership with a technological leader will enable Softline to help service providers protect the data of end users and ensure fallback recovery with the aid of the vendor's analytical and management services. In the final analysis this will improve the provider's competitive edge and ensure new possibilities for increasing the sales volumes of our partner's products," explained Valeriya Potemkina, Softline's service provider manager.



