EPI Awarded PDG’s Bintaro Indonesia Data Center the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design Certification

Jakarta, Indonesia, May 26, 2021 --(



PDG’s JB1 data center in Bintaro is one of the five facilities the company has in Indonesia, supporting PDG’s mission to serve global and local enterprises with multi-facility and multi-location deployments. PDG’s data centers are also the only carrier neutral, multi-facility data centers in Indonesia.



Following this achievement, PDG has embarked on an aggressive roadmap to complete the TIA-942 Rated-3 facility certifications for all of its data centers in Indonesia by 2022.



“All our facilities are designed and built for concurrent maintainability. Achieving external certifications provides an impartial validation and full transparency to our customers. PDG’s first and foremost commitment has always been to deliver top-notch data center services. The ANSI/TIA-942 standard covers 9 critical aspects for a mission-critical data center including architectural and physical structure of the building, electrical and mechanical infrastructure, fire safety, and physical security,” said Stephanus Tumbelaka, Princeton Digital Group’s Managing Director of Indonesia.



Mr Tumbelaka continued, “Being awarded the TIA-942 Certification is a testament to our JB1 facility’s ability to fully support hyperscalers and enterprise customers with mission critical 24x7 operations. We are grateful for the continuous support from EPI.”



