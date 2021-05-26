Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Celebrates 21 Years of Existence, Ready for More Challenges and Achievements

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS could not be more grateful to its employees, clients, suppliers, partners and friends.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 26, 2021 --(



Besides having increased its production capacity, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is proud that, in this last year, it has managed to adapt to the needs demanded by the pandemic and to continue innovating with new solutions.



Always seeking to be one step ahead when it comes to innovation and technology, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been awarded some relevant prizes, namely the SME Leader Award 2020 and the Caixa Top 2020. In addition, it was distinguished with the Top 5% Best SME certification in Portugal 2020 and its Digital Billboard CITIO won the European Product Design Awards 2020.



For all these reasons, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS aims to continue working on behalf of consumers and technological evolution, trying to anticipate the needs and difficulties that clients may have in the future.



In a world in constant evolution, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS remains committed to providing people with the best solutions for their daily lives, based on sustainability.



Therefore, the company could not be more grateful to its employees, clients, suppliers, partners and friends for contributing to another year of achievements and challenges.



Photo: https://ibb.co/xGrRbWc Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This month, the company PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS from Vila Nova de Famalicão celebrates 21 years of existence. Considered a world reference in the development and manufacturing of digital solutions for all kinds of sectors and industries, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS intends to continue having a great impact with its clients and partners.Besides having increased its production capacity, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is proud that, in this last year, it has managed to adapt to the needs demanded by the pandemic and to continue innovating with new solutions.Always seeking to be one step ahead when it comes to innovation and technology, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been awarded some relevant prizes, namely the SME Leader Award 2020 and the Caixa Top 2020. In addition, it was distinguished with the Top 5% Best SME certification in Portugal 2020 and its Digital Billboard CITIO won the European Product Design Awards 2020.For all these reasons, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS aims to continue working on behalf of consumers and technological evolution, trying to anticipate the needs and difficulties that clients may have in the future.In a world in constant evolution, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS remains committed to providing people with the best solutions for their daily lives, based on sustainability.Therefore, the company could not be more grateful to its employees, clients, suppliers, partners and friends for contributing to another year of achievements and challenges.Photo: https://ibb.co/xGrRbWc Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS