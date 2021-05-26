Tampa Bay’s Gulf Front Geodesic Dome Home Sold by Engel & Völkers

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Kristin Hallamek, broker associate, sells rare dome home in Crystal Beach, FL.

Built in 1988 by Oregon Dome, this 2,594-square-foot house comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, oak wood floors, 8+ car garage, a wraparound balcony, and a custom front door which features stained glass from England dating back to the 1800s. Kristin Hallamek is known to get some of the toughest listings sold in the Tampa Bay. The price was listed at $1,125,000 and sold for $1,062,000. Call Kristin Hallamek for more information 727-642-7985.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.

Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



